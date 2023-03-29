BELOIT — Willie Garrison II doesn’t use the word challenges when he sees areas to improve in the School District of Beloit. Instead, he uses the term opportunities.
Garrison, who started his job as the new superintendent of the school district in November, said he sees a great amount of potential in the district, and he is ready to hear ideas and initiate plans for the district.
“I am not here to paint false narratives. I walked into this job and rolled up my sleeves. I listened to the community and I started doing what the community wanted,” he said.
Garrison came to Beloit from the Brown Deer School District where he was director of teaching and learning for the previous two years. He has been working in education since 2002.
He has been impressed with the community since he arrived and he believes in the potential here.
“Since I arrived, I have found this to be a real tight knit community — an all things Purple Knight community,” Garrison said. “I love to see that and I want to be a part of that potential.”
Some areas Garrison believes will need to be addressed is the declining enrollment in the school district.
“Some parents chose a different option for students. We have to show them we are a destination for education,” he said.
He also believes the district needs to see growth in student achievement. He said every district wants to see improvement in student achievement, but the Beloit district has so many success stories it should share with the community and the district should build on those successes.
“We have a lot of potential in the school district,” Garrison said. “We should be our best cheerleaders.”
The Beloit school district has a higher poverty level than some school districts, but Garrison said students should have an equal opportunity for quality education regardless of their backgrounds.
“We know the poverty level is an indicator, but the mission of the district is to serve all students from the marginalized to the gifted,” he said. “I grew up poor, but I never knew that. I thought I had everything. People are not a dollar sign.”
Garrison also noted the diversity of the Beloit school district is a strength. It is something that many districts do not have.
“We are what every district should aspire to be. We are an American melting pot,” he said. “One of the things that put Beloit at the top of the list for me is diversity.”
The school district has a perfect opportunity to show southern Wisconsin and the rest of the state what it can do, Garrison said.
The Beloit school district is experiencing what many districts are dealing with and that is an increase in veteran teachers retiring and fewer teachers graduating from college. He noted that, while student enrollment is declining, the challenges in staffing can be found in the areas of teaching and specialties in education. The district may have fewer students, but it still needs occupational therapists, for example. He said one opportunity may be in partnering with other districts in sharing some of these specialists.
“Maybe we can share an occupational therapist with other districts,” he said. “We can leave our walls of bureaucracy and maybe we all have some of the same problems we can figure out together.”
The school district will be asking for the support of local families and taxpayers as two referendum questions will appear on the April 4 general election ballot. The first referendum question seeks support in facilities improvements such as improvements the high school athletic field and HVAC improvements in the amount of $19.5 million. The second question seeks voter support for curriculum, technology, education materials and behavioral programs in the amount of $14 million.
Garrison said some of the improvements have been on a waiting list in the district for a long time, and he is hoping the families in the community will support the district.
“We have wonderful families in the district,” he said.