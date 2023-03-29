BELOIT- Jerry Gabrielatos took office as city manager on Feb. 20, 2023 and did a lot to prepare for the role.
A few weeks before Gabrielatos took office, he talked to the Beloit Daily News staff about what he can bring to Beloit and shared a little bit about himself.
“Outside of work, I love baseball,” Gabrielatos explained. “I used to fly back from Oregon for our fantasy baseball draft in Minnesota, which only took place in person. I’m thrilled to have the Sky Carp within walking distance of the office. I read a ton and probably account for a quarter of the Beyonce listens on Spotify.”
Prior to his time at Beloit he held the city manager position in West Linn, Oregon, from 2020-2022.
“I love cities,” Gabrielatos said. “I am fortunate to have lived and worked in urban, suburban and rural cities. The range of experiences has taught me how cities work. I am grateful to have developed lifelong friendships with people from each of those places — so many diverse backgrounds.”
Before he was city manager at West Linn, he was the assistant city manager at Albert Lea, Minnesota.
“In Albert Lea, we established and built the Main Street program in the downtown, while working hard to retain and expand our industrial and manufacturing base,” Gabrielatos explained. “While there, we also created and executed a community engagement strategy that galvanized more involvement from a wider constituency. Beloit has been successful in these fields, and I think my skill set and experiences will enhance that success.”
Through the city manager application process, Gabrielatos got to know the city council members.
“In my conversations with them, individually and collectively, it is clear that I will be working with seven people who care deeply about the community they serve,” Gabrielatos said. “I have gotten to know City Council President Regina Dunkin, since I accepted the position. She recognizes that communication is key to operations. She is an adept leader and I am excited to be working with her.”
Gabrielatos made himself familiar with the city council’s goals, before his first day in office.
“The council recently completed its strategic plan,” Gabrielatos said. “I intend to use that as a roadmap for my first year.”
The strategic plan was adopted on Nov. 7, 2022. The city council stated that they intended to incorporate frameworks of equity, diversity, inclusion & belonging and sustainability in all areas of the Strategic Plan.
“The approach that I have taken in this role is to get to know the community, whether that be a conversation on someone’s porch or touring a business with its owner,” Gabrielatos said. “Those conversations help me develop a vision and understanding. I’ll then share insights with the council, identifying which parts of the strategic plan we should prioritize.
Gabrielatos expressed the importance of connecting with other communities in order to better help Beloit accomplish their goals.
“I believe that, and think it’s important, to take a regional approach when working with surrounding communities,” Gabrielatos said. “Partnerships are the vehicle through which anything in local government gets done. I’ve already traded emails with Sonya Hoppes, the City Administrator in South Beloit.”
Gabrielatos believes it is important to be transparent with the community and community leaders.
“In Albert Lea, I went door-to-door in two parts of town, visited all the coffee klatches, toured every business, met people before and after church and was a regular at the senior center,” Gabrielatos said.
Outside of working in Beloit, Gabrielatos is excited to live in the community of Beloit.
“On a personal level, I look forward to running along the river, eating too many cheese curds and giving up West Coast IPAs for Old Style,” Gabrielatos smiled.