BELOIT — Hendricks Commercial Properties has been busy with several projects in in the past year and the company has plans for future projects as well.
A new building is going up near the corner of Fourth Street and Grand Avenue as an addition to The Wright & Wagner Lofts. The construction of the apartment building began in 2022 and is expected to finish construction in 2023.
This 83-unit apartment building is progressing nicely, according to Daniel Barkes, Vice President of Development at Hendricks Commercial Properties.
The four-story apartment building will include 12 studio apartments, 41 one-bedroom units and 30 two-bedroom units.
A few amenities included in the project will be a dog park (accessible from the Riverfront building), indoor and outdoor parking and a self-service market (accessible from the Riverfront building), according to Barkes.
Construction began in the fall of 2022 and it will be completed in the summer of 2023, Barkes confirmed.
Looking forward to the future, Hendricks Commercial Properties announced a project regarding the former Kerry building at 800 — 100 E. Grand Ave. in downtown Beloit.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has ordered the 11,380-square-foot building be removed by 2024 due to environmental concerns the building may present because a portion of the building overhangs the Rock River. Several pillars were installed in the river to support the portion of the building that hangs over the river.
Hendricks Commercial Properties will be handing over the building to the City of Beloit for $1, so the City of Beloit can demolish the building. Once demolition is complete, it will be handed back over to Hendricks Commercial Properties. The city will maintain ownership of the public space and a river walk area is planned in conjunction with the development.
In order for demolition to occur, the Rock River will have to be temporarily diverted, according to Sarah Lock, Beloit director of strategic communications.
Once the building is demolished, Hendricks Commercial Properties has plans for the empty space.
East Grand Development LLC (a Hendricks company), intends to build a four-story, 48,000-square-foot building that could include a restaurant, offices as well as residential and commercial use space.
This project is not expected to begin until after 2023, according to Barkes.
Another project that Hendricks Commercial Properties is proposing is an entertainment venue named after the first bowling alley owner in Beloit.
Henry Dorrbaker’s would be located at 625 Third St. and would include an arcade, bar, duckpin (miniature) bowling and two live music stages.
The City of Beloit will vote in 2023 to allow the rezoning of the location to allow the venue.
Also, one of downtown Beloit’s favorite morning stops for coffee has a new home.
In the summer of 2022, Geronimo Hospitality Group (a Hendricks company), announced that Blue Collar Coffee would move to a different location in downtown Beloit.
Blue Collar Coffee can now be found at 108 W. Grand Ave. The previous location was next door to Truk’t at 408 Pleasant St.
Truk’t, which also is a Geronimo Hospitality restaurant, shared a building with Blue Collar Coffee at the corner of Pleasant Street and East Grand Avenue.
The two businesses were connected by a hallway and the existing space that used to be used by Blue Collar Coffee is now a part of Truk’t, which does a brisk business specializing in street tacos.
“This will be used for private event space unless the business dictates otherwise,” clarified Dennis Fenrick, Area Director of Restaurants for Geronimo Hospitality Group.
The private space will be able to fit up to 38 people, according to Fenrick.
“This decision was made because we’ve outgrown the capacity at the current Blue Collar location,” Fenrick said. “The new location is 2,400 square feet, the previous location was 1,050 square feet.”
The new location includes a larger indoor space and will eventually include outdoor seating, according to Fenrick. There is seating for 46 people.
The new location allowed Blue Collar Coffee to expand their staff and menu offerings.
“We’ve added more breakfast and lunch sandwiches including the ham & gouda, turkey and Havarti and chicken pesto,” Fenrick explained.
The construction projects currently underway and planned in Beloit will offer new opportunities and services to the area, and will be a welcome boost to the local economy.