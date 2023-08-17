Y
The Stateline Family YMCA has received $800,000 in United Way Blackhawk Region grant funding.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT - The Stateline Family YMCA has been awarded an $80,000 Community Impact Grant from the United Way Blackhawk Region for 2023-2025.

These funds will be applied to reduce after-school care costs for the YMCA Beloit sites.

  

