ROSCOE—Stateline Family YMCA is hoping to raise awareness about Parkinson’s Disease and honors members of the community who have been touched by the disease.
Stateline Family YMCA will host a Parkinson’s Disease awareness event called a Tulip Drop at the Roscoe branch on Monday. The event will start at 1 p.m. at the Roscoe location at 9901 Main St.
April is Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month and Stateline Family YMCA wants to do what it can to raise awareness and support people who are dealing with the disease. This will mark the fifth annual Tulip Drop event in Roscoe.
The public and members of their Pedaling for Parkinson’s class are invited to come to the event. Members of the class are open to share their stories and staff members will talk to the public.
“Tulips will be handed out to members of the class and the remainder of the tulips will be available for $2 each,” said Cortnee McReynolds Assistant Director of Healthy Living at the Stateline Family YMCA. “All proceeds go back into the class and program. This helps support our totally free class.”
Similar to 2021, the tulips will be provided by Nyrie’s Flower Shop in South Beloit.
The Pedaling for Parkinson’s class has been going on for a decade and continues to expand.
It is a cycling class designed for members of the community with Parkinson’s disease.
“This year we have three different instructors, so there will be a different one each day of operation,” noted McReynolds. “Michelle Taylor, Erin Scott and Lucia Hauge teach the class Monday, Wednesday and Friday.”
The classes last 40 minutes and are three days a week for interested parties.
Members in the class don’t have to pay any fee, but require a doctors release form. The Family Stateline YMCA works closely with the members of the class and encourage newcomers to try the program.
Pedaling for Parkinson’s class had to close for a short time when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but has since been fully operational. The program has moved from two days a week in 2021 to three days a week in 2022.
In recent years, cycling has been found to help reduce symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.
Bicycling is particularly beneficial for the motor performance of (Parkinson’s disease) patients, improving crucial features of gait, according to a study done at Aarhus University in Denmark in 2021. Furthermore, the study found that bicycling improves the overall quality of life of Parkinson’s disease patients.
Approximately 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease each year,” according to the Parkinson’s Foundation. More than 10 million people worldwide are living with Parkinson’s disease.