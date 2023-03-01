An instructor leads a senior exercise class at the Stateline Family YMCA in Roscoe. The Stateline YMCA is asking for the community’s help during their annual community campaign. They hope to raise $50,000 for community members in need.
Beloit- The Stateline Family YMCA is asking for help to raise $50,000 during its Community Campaign fundraising event.
“This will kick off our Annual Community Campaign, which raises funds for the YMCA’s scholarship program,” said Danielle Marx, Stateline Family YMCA Director of Human Resources. “Our mission is to provide programs that encourage a healthy spirit, mind and body for all. This fund works to remove the financial barrier so that everyone can experience all the Y has to offer. We run the Annual Community Campaign every year, but have never hosted a designated Day of Giving.”
The Day of Caring event was held Wednesday, kicking off the annual campaign to raise money towards memberships and program scholarships at the Stateline Family YMCA.
This fundraiser will help members at all of Stateline Family YMCA branches including Beloit and Roscoe, according to Marx.
“Funds raised during our Annual Community Campaign are used in our scholarship program, which provides membership and program assistance to make sure that everyone, regardless of age, income or background, has the opportunity to be healthy, confident, connected and secure,” Marx said.
People can contribute in a variety of ways.
The organization expanded to include options to donate on Facebook and Instagram as well as virtual booths throughout the Stateline Family YMCA facilities.
Add-on to your monthly membership payment (stop at the front desk)
Fill out a pledge form at one of our branches and turn-in to the front desk.
Call 608-365-2261 or stop-in to the Beloit or Roscoe branch.
Through donations from the community, the Stateline Family YMCA hopes to raise $50,000 overall, according to Marx.
The organization will be pursuing donations during the months of March and April to make the biggest impact, according to the organization’s news release.
Last year the Stateline YMCA distributed over $144,000 in membership and program scholarships.
“Each year, we provide more financial assistance than we raise in donations through our Annual Community Campaign and other donations,” Marx said. “For example, last year we raised around $40,000 in the Annual Community Campaign but gave over $144,000 away in scholarships.”