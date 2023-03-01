YMCA Roscoe

An instructor leads a senior exercise class at the Stateline Family YMCA in Roscoe. The Stateline YMCA is asking for the community’s help during their annual community campaign. They hope to raise $50,000 for community members in need.

 Provided by Kelly Hubert with Direction Photography.

Beloit- The Stateline Family YMCA is asking for help to raise $50,000 during its Community Campaign fundraising event.

“This will kick off our Annual Community Campaign, which raises funds for the YMCA’s scholarship program,” said Danielle Marx, Stateline Family YMCA Director of Human Resources. “Our mission is to provide programs that encourage a healthy spirit, mind and body for all. This fund works to remove the financial barrier so that everyone can experience all the Y has to offer. We run the Annual Community Campaign every year, but have never hosted a designated Day of Giving.”

