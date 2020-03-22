BELOIT—To meet the needs of the community, the Stateline Community Foundation (SCF) has created a COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund with a $35,000 grant, according to SCF Executive Director Tara Tinder.
“While much of the impact of COVID-19 is still unknown, it’s undeniable the ramifications will be ongoing and severe for our community’s most vulnerable. Local nonprofits are facing increased demand for critical services and supplies, including, food, medical supplies, transportation, health and hygiene products and child care. The impact on our local economy and workforce will create immediate and long-term hardships for many residents,” Tinder said.
To donate or learn more, people can visit www.statelinecommunityfoundation.org or the “Stateline Community Foundation” Facebook page. The Foundation will absorb any credit card or debit card fees associated with donations.
“The Foundation is covering all fees so 100 percent of the donation supports the local nonprofits,” Tinder said.
Those with any questions can contact Tinder at tara@statelinecf.com.
The streamlined process will allow the SCF to quickly and effectively distribute funds so nonprofits can meet their most critical needs. Nonprofits will be able to make a request through an online form, answering only two questions to ensure quick turnaround.
Tinder estimates a check could be delivered to the nonprofit within 24 hours of making the request.
“We have developed a streamlined grant process to ensure these funds are available to meet the most critical needs,” Tinder said.
Should the Emergency Response Fund exceed needed COVID-19 relief, the Community Foundation will restrict the remaining funds for future disaster relief in the community.
Tinder said the SCF is here to help. As the crisis continues to unfold it’s committed to: Listening to non-profit partners to get an accurate read of the needs and impact on the vulnerable populations within our community; and developing a streamlined process for the distribution of emergency funds.
