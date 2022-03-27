ROCKTON—Area business people displaying their products and services at the Stateline Business Expo were happy to be back at Hononegah Community High School this weekend, noting it is where the expo got its start.
People milled about the Hononegah Community High School Field House this weekend, learning about area businesses, health care agencies, veterans groups and more during the Stateline Business Expo, formerly known as the RoRo Expo.
Glen Cox, of the Landscape Connection and Image Pros in Rockford, said he has been a business exhibitor at the Expo since 2002 and he remembers first setting up his lawn ornaments and service displays at the Hononegah High School in the early days of the Expo. Back then, the field house had an inflatable dome roof, but in 2015, during an ice storm, the dome collapsed and the Expo had to find a new home for a few years.
This weekend marked the first time the expo returned to Hononegah since the dome collapsed at the field house, and Cox was happy to return.
“It’s a nice facility. It’s clean, bright and the people are friendly,” he said.
Ryan Rydell, chair of the Expo Planning Committee of the Stateline Chamber of Commerce, said 71 exhibitors signed up for the expo. Businesses included construction firms, landscapers, health care facilities, education representatives and other agencies.
There also were other attractions, such as super hero characters and sports team mascots who roamed about the expo floor. There also were inflatable bounce houses, bean bag toss games and basketball hoop shooting. There even was an area where people could stop and have their picture taken at the expo.
“Things are going very well,” Rydell said at the expo. “Traffic has been pretty steady and everyone just feels good to be back to normal.”
At the booth for Physicians Immediate Care, Jimmy Quattrocki was handing out hand sanitizer and other trinkets for those who stopped by.
He said he also took part in the expo when it was called the RoRo Expo and before the storm damaged the dome on the field house.
Quattrocki, the community relations manager for Physicians Immediate Care, said the expo gives him the opportunity to tell people about the locations of his agency’s clinics and what they have to offer.
Hononegah Community High School also had a booth at the expo where Hononegah Assistant Principal Dave Lombardo and school board member Bob Geddeis greeting visitors and answered questions about the school.
“We have been able to talk to families about the options we offer, whether their students are college-bound or career-bound,” Lombardo said.
They also were handing out pens, candy and other items as a steady stream of visitors came by their booth.
It appeared families, including children, enjoyed the attractions at the Stateline Business Expo.