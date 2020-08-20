BELOIT — Members of the Stateline Boys & Girls Club Capital Campaign are forging ahead with the $5.5 million capital campaign aimed at building a new facility in Beloit and upgrading the South Beloit site.
The Beloit City Council approved the sale of land at 202 Maple Ave., 1500 Shore Drive and a northern portion of 1459 Sixth St. for the future facility on Monday. Angus-Young is providing architectural services for the project.
The land sale price was $1 with an agreement that land ownership goes back to the city if the Boys and Girls Club fails to complete the project.
“The acquisition of the property on Maple and Sixth Street is another exciting step in our journey toward our ultimate goal of building a new club facility in Beloit, and renovating our existing South Beloit facility,” said Stateline Boys & Girls Club CEO Mark Rand.
“We continue to have conversations with stakeholders in the community and will utilize those conversations to guide us in our process,” said Campaign Chair Jim Packard Jr. “We continue to meet and plan as a committee, and pay close attention to the current environment. Ultimately, we will remain diligent and focused on our goal of raising the $5.5 million for our proposed capital campaign. We look forward to continuing to update the community of our progress.”
The current Beloit building is on the far West Side of Beloit at 1851 Moore St. The focus will be for the new facility to be more centrally located along the Fourth Street corridor nearer community partners, in particular the Beloit Memorial High School’s student population. The Stateline Boys and Girls Club facility in South Beloit is at 1161 Dorr Road.
Not only will the new site expand its reach to teens, but will be more visible and accessible as it will be located on school bus routes.
The new facility would offer expanded STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) activities, increased teen programming and allow for increased capacity to reach more youth. The center also would allow for community collaborations for career exploration and cooking classes.
The new facility would be 23,000-square-feet compared to its existing space in Beloit of 16,000 square feet which was built in 1960.
“The new facility will be designed around the programming needs of the community now and into the future,” Rand said.
The clubs currently have 2,000 total members. With the expanded Beloit facilities, Rand expects the membership could increase by 25%.
The Capital Campaign Committee has been meeting for eight months to discuss strategy. Its members have a long history with the clubs.
Packard recently retired from Regal Beloit Corporation after more than 35 years of service and he has a history with the club as a member, coach, board member and supporter.
“I have lots of fond memories there,” Packard said. “It’s a great place. When you are in there, you can feel it’s serving a great purpose.”
Vicki Bryden is owner of Bryden Motors. She and her family including her late husband, Roger Bryden, have long been supporters of the clubs. Bryden said she’s met many college graduates who took part in activities at the clubs.
“It’s the basis of good values,” she said.
Steve Hahn retired from Taylor Company. He was a long-time board member of the clubs and also served as board president for a number of years.
Vice President of Employee Benefits at TRICOR Insurance Jeff Klett grew up a club member and has been a long-time supporter.
Mike Marquette of Century 21 Affiliate, grew up a club member and was awarded Member of the Year in his younger days. As an adult, Marquette remains a long-time supporter of the clubs and continues to volunteer.
Brenda Jensen, a commercial portfolio manager at BMO Harris Bank, is the
interim vice president and treasurer of the Stateline Boys & Girls Clubs Board of Directors.
Higher Ground Christian Center Pastor Sherrick Anderson also grew up a Club member and supporter.
Packard said the Committee is looking for more volunteers to assist them in other areas of the campaign.
The Campaign can be followed on the Club’s website www.statelinebgc.org/capital-campaign for updates or to make donations. For more information, contact Rand at 608-365-8874 or mrand@statelinebgc.org. Any of the campaign members can be contacted regarding donations to the Capital Campaign.