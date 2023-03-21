BELOIT — The Stateline Boys and Girls Club is getting a new mural and is inviting the community to be a part of the project.
A free community paint day has been scheduled for 6:30 — 8 p.m. on April 5 when community members can take part in the mural creating effort. The public will be invited to help in a “paint by number” format and all ages are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Artist Tia Richardson, club members and staff at the Joel Barrett Club, at 202 Maple Ave., have been hard at work since February to collaborate on the mural project to brighten the hallways at the club.
A diverse group of youth and staff took park in several creative workshops to inspire and tailor the overall design of the mural.
The purpose of the mural is to acknowledge the positive experiences and ideas of young people and staff, offering them a chance to acknowledge challenges and think about their strengths that can help make those better, and imagining the future potential for the youth and the community.
“We are truly inspired by the passion Tia displays in her work. This project allows us to not only collaborate with the artist as staff, but also incorporates the ideas and talents of our young people and community. We can’t wait to unveil the finished product to the entire community” said Mark Rand, Stateline Boys Girls Clubs CEO.
the Stateline Boys and Girls Clubs has a fundraising goal of $5,000 to cover costs and supplies for this mural project. The finished mural will be unveiled on a date to be determined this spring. For updates on the unveiling, to donate or for questions, please visit the Stateline Boys & Girls Clubs website at www.statelinebgc.org, or contact Mark Rand at mrand@statelinebgc.org or call 608/365-8874.
Tia Richardson is an integrative community artist. Since 2007 she has contracted as a mural artist-in-residence for Milwaukee Public Schools, social services agencies, after-school and neighborhood organizations, and grassroots collectives. More about her work can be found at www.cosmic-butterfly.com.