Stateline Boys and Girls Club
The Stateline Boys and Girls Club at 202 Maple Ave., Beloit is seen in this photo. The club will host a mural painting event on April 5.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT — The Stateline Boys and Girls Club is getting a new mural and is inviting the community to be a part of the project.

A free community paint day has been scheduled for 6:30 — 8 p.m. on April 5 when community members can take part in the mural creating effort. The public will be invited to help in a “paint by number” format and all ages are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult.