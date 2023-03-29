BELOIT — Beloit College’s Colonel Robert H. Morse Library is undergoing a massive renovation project, that not only will benefit student at Beloit College, but the Beloit community as well.

The renovation project, expected to be complete in 2024, will include space for a new community outreach program at Beloit College’s library titled Impact Beloit. The program is intended to allow students to connect with the community and local businesses in Beloit.