Angus-Young designed this rendering to represent what the Colonel Robert H. Morse Library and Impact Beloit Hub will look like upon completion. The project on the Beloit College campus is expected to begin in spring of 2023 and be completed by the summer of 2024.
Ted Wilder, Beloit College Chief Information Officer, and Library Director, Eric Boynton, Provost and Dean of the College, and Elizabeth Conlisk, Interim Chief Communications Officer answered questions at an open house on Sept. 21 about the Impact Beloit project.
BELOIT — Beloit College’s Colonel Robert H. Morse Library is undergoing a massive renovation project, that not only will benefit student at Beloit College, but the Beloit community as well.
The renovation project, expected to be complete in 2024, will include space for a new community outreach program at Beloit College’s library titled Impact Beloit. The program is intended to allow students to connect with the community and local businesses in Beloit.
“The college is creating programming that will enhance the learning opportunities for our students while connecting with local programs and businesses to serve community needs,” said Elizabeth Conlisk, Interim Chief Communications Officer at Beloit College.
Impact Beloit will be able to offer a variety of services to students and the community.
“One program, (within Impact Beloit), that we have discussed is having a student, college faculty member and local business partner connect on a year or semester long project,” said Tim Leslie, Executive in Residence at Beloit College. “This would be an opportunity for students to make an impact in the community while gaining real-world experience.”
On Feb. 23, 2022, it was announced that this program would be partially funded through the Neighborhood Investment Fund. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced that $9 million of the fund would be allocated for this program. The grant’s purpose was to provide a community outreach and engagement center at Beloit College.
In addition to the $9 million from the fund, Beloit College will be providing $1 million in funding for the project. Angus-Young designed the reconstruction project for the library, according to Joseph Stadelman, principal architect and president of Angus-Young.
The initial designs were first revealed at an open house on Sept. 23, 2022.
“There have been minor changes to the design as the plans were finalized,” Conlisk told the Beloit Daily News in January of 2023.
The plans would include a new entrance, specifically for Impact Beloit.
“We would like to create a new north side entrance that is accessible and welcoming to the public, which will be served by Impact Beloit programming taking place at the newly renovated library,” Conlisk said. “The footprint of the building will not increase, but the design will actually increase the green space and invite park-like landscaping.”
In order to make this possible Beloit College officials are in talks with the Beloit Landmarks Commission to approve the demolition of five structures — three houses and two garages — as part of the project.
“We are continuing our conversations with the city, the Landmarks Commission and College-Park Historic District neighbors on the best way to make the new community entrance on the north side of the library as welcoming as possible, enhancing the innovative space for community-college partnerships,” Conlisk explained “The commission has approved removing the two garages. The existing parking area and area vacated by the garages will be used for community parking.”
Construction is not slated to begin until after commencement in May of 2023. The college staff hope to have the new program and library fully operational by 2024.
While construction is underway some of the areas of the library will be not available to students.
“We are developing the plan by which critical library resources (publications, research materials, manuscripts) as well as social and study spaces will remain available throughout the time the library is under renovation,” Conlisk said.
The college wants to ensure the history of the building and space will still be intact moving forward.
“We take our role as a significant property owner in the historic district and the Landmarks Commission review process very seriously,” Conlisk said. “We are benefiting from continued conversations with our neighbors and the commission and are excited about how the newly renovated library will better serve the greater Beloit community.”