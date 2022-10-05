A Rockford woman helped distribute 14,000 meals to families affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida on Tuesday.
Jan Pratka, from Rockford, is an American Red Cross volunteer who is assisting families in Florida following the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian. She is the first American Red Cross volunteer from Winnebago County, Illinois, to be sent to assist victims of the hurricane, according to Connie Esparza, Communications Manager through the American Red Cross Northwestern Illinois Region. She was sent in an Emergency Response Vehicle, which is equipped to distribute food in disaster areas.
The Northwestern Illinois chapter includes the counties of Boone, Bureau, Carroll, DeKalb, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago.
In Wisconsin, 32 American Red Cross volunteers have been sent to assist Hurricane Ian emergency services. One of the volunteers was sent to assist in South Carolina and 31 were sent to Florida, according to Justin Kern, Wisconsin Regional Communications Director through the American Red Cross.
“So far there are no Red Cross volunteers out of Rock County who have been sent to Florida or any of the emergency locations,” Kern said. “In the coming weeks more waves of volunteers will be deployed and Rock County volunteers are expected to be included in the pool of volunteers.“
So far, 11 volunteers have been sent to Florida from the Southwest Wisconsin American Red Cross Chapter, according to Kern. The chapter includes the Wisconsin counties of La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Richland, Sauk, Columbia, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Green, Rock, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, Marquette and Green Lake, as well as the Ho-Chunk Nation.
The storm first formed on Sept. 23 in the Caribbean and was categorized as a hurricane on Sept. 26, according to the National Environmental Satellite Data and Information Service (NESDIS).
Hurricane Ian became the strongest hurricane in that specific region of the Caribbean. The previous strongest hurricane occurred in 2007 with Hurricane Felix, according to NESDIS. On Sept. 26, Hurricane Ian had a wind speed of 105 mph and met the Hurricane Center’s criteria of gaining at least 35 miles per hour in wind speed within 24 hours.
On Sept 28, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Cayo Costa in southwestern Florida as a category 4 storm. The hurricane hit the southwestern part of Florida. Ian started to decrease in strength before crossing back into the Atlantic Ocean.
A category 4 hurricane considered by Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, would be any hurricane that has speeds of 130 to 156 mph. Hurricane Ian’s maximum recorded speed was recorded as 155 mph hours before landfall in Florida, according to the NESDIS.
On Sept 30, the hurricane made a second landfall on South Carolina’s coast and was categorized as a Category 1 hurricane. It was reported that 17,000 homes lost power once the hurricane landed in South Carolina. This was the first time a hurricane hit South Carolina in six years, according to NESDIS.
Over four million residents in Florida lost power and an additional over one million residents lost power when the storm plowed through the Carolinas, according to NESDIS.
As of time of writing, multiple news outlets have reported that the total United States death toll has surpassed 100 victims.