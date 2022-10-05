Jan Pratka Red Cross

Jan Pratka of Rockford is in Florida assisting hurricane victims as an American Red Cross Volunteer. On Tuesday, she helped distribute 14,000 meals to families in the disaster area.

 Provided by Connie Esparza

A Rockford woman helped distribute 14,000 meals to families affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida on Tuesday.

Jan Pratka, from Rockford, is an American Red Cross volunteer who is assisting families in Florida following the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian. She is the first American Red Cross volunteer from Winnebago County, Illinois, to be sent to assist victims of the hurricane, according to Connie Esparza, Communications Manager through the American Red Cross Northwestern Illinois Region. She was sent in an Emergency Response Vehicle, which is equipped to distribute food in disaster areas.