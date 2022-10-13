BELOIT- Stateline Area residents are carving pumpkins, creating their costumes and decorating their lawns in preparation for Trick or Treating.
The Stateline Area communities have all announced Trick or Treating hours for residents.
The City of Beloit’s Trick or Treating hours will be from 5—7 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Beloit Meals on Wheels will be partnering with The First Baptist Church on Oct. 30. to host a trick or treating event. From 10:30 a.m.—1 p.m., children can walk around the parking lot of the church and trick or treat from cars. Community members will decorate their trunks for Halloween and hand out handy to children at the Church.
The Town of Beloit will be following the same hours as Beloit, according to Town of Beloit Clerk Kevin DeVault. Town of Beloit residents can enjoy Trick or Treating from 5—7 p.m.
In South Beloit the Trick or Treating hours will last from 4:30—7 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Janesville’s Trick or Treating will take place from 5:30—7 p.m. on Oct. 31. Janesville recommends residents who want to participate should turn on a front porch light to indicate that they are giving out candy.
The Village of Clinton’s Trick or Treating hours will take place on Oct. 31 from 4—7 p.m.
The Village of Orfordville is advertising that the Trick or Treating hours will take place from 4—7 p.m. on Oct. 31.
The Village of Rockton announced that Trick or Treating will take place on Oct. 31 from 5 -7 p.m.
The Village of Roscoe will be hosting its Trick or Treating on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4—7 p.m.
In 2020, Roscoe established an ordinance ordering that Trick or Treating will be held the last Saturday of October going forward. It was established to eliminate the potential stress of children rushing home after school to prepare for trick or treating. Officials also took into consideration the end of workday traffic congestion.
Earlier this year the Roscoe Village Board voted to change the date back to Oct. 31. The vote ended in a tie between the six trustees. Village President Mark Szula broke the tie and voted in favor of keeping the ordinance in place.
The Beloit Police Department and other municipalities advocate for children and families to have a safe and fun Halloween.
Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Lock. provided the following safety recommendations to the community.
- Give children flashlights and glow sticks to help them see and be seen by drivers.
- Make sure costumes are flame retardant.
- Make sure children can see well through face masks or head coverings.
- Accompany your children and go only to homes with outside lights on.
- Stay within the neighborhood and only visit homes where you know the residents.
- Walk on the sidewalk. Children should not take shortcuts through backyards or alleys.
- Only give or accept wrapped or packaged candy and treats. Examine candy before allowing children to eat it.
- Watch for traffic. Cross only at corners and never dart out between parked cars.
- Drive slowly, yield to young pedestrians, and watch out for trick or treaters darting into the street.