Trick of Treating will be mostly held on Oct. 31, across the Stateline Area. The Village of Roscoe will be having Trick or Treat hours from 4—7 p.m. on Oct. 29, due to a local ordinance.

BELOIT- Stateline Area residents are carving pumpkins, creating their costumes and decorating their lawns in preparation for Trick or Treating.

The Stateline Area communities have all announced Trick or Treating hours for residents.

