Steve Brisco
Steve Brisco, was pumping gas at the Clark Station at 903 Broad St., in Beloit on Thursday. Brisco commented on the price of gas no longer being an obstacle to travel.

 Jacob Roushia/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—More people will be going over the river and through the woods to the homes of family and friends this Thanksgiving week, according to travel projections.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) expects nearly 1.1 million Wisconsinites will travel this week for the holiday with an estimated 987,872 traveling on roadways, which would be an increase of 4,199 drivers on the road compared to last year’s Thanksgiving.

