BELOIT—More people will be going over the river and through the woods to the homes of family and friends this Thanksgiving week, according to travel projections.
The American Automobile Association (AAA) expects nearly 1.1 million Wisconsinites will travel this week for the holiday with an estimated 987,872 traveling on roadways, which would be an increase of 4,199 drivers on the road compared to last year’s Thanksgiving.
As of last week, the average unleaded gas price in Wisconsin was $3.50 per gallon, which is still above the average price last Thanksgiving of $3.11 per gallon, but the price per gallon is below the average price in October of $3.89.
On Thursday, Steve Brisco was pumping gas at the Clark Station at 903 Broad St., in Beloit.
“Recently gas prices have not prevented me from going anywhere,” Brisco said. “I am able to get to work and anywhere we need to go.”
This decrease in gas prices has been a trend as it gets closer to the holiday season.
In Wisconsin, drivers paid an average price of $3.59 per gallon on Oct. 14, AAA reported.
At time of writing the average gas price in Rock County was $3.39 per gallon, according to AAA.
On the other side of the border in Winnebago County, Illinois, the average price per gallon of unleaded gas is $4.09.
Illinois’ state unleaded gas average is $4.09 which has risen since 2021’s average of $3.56 per gallon.
The current national average is $3.72, which was an increase compared to 2021’s average of $3.41.
On a national scale AAA expects 48.65 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving, which would be 203,000 more travelers than last year.
Despite the national gas price increase, Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs at AAA, believes that the higher gas prices nationally doesn’t seem to prohibit people from making traveling plans for the holiday.
Traveling by car is not the only form of transportation that is expected to increase since the pandemic.
Nationwide, a projected 4.5 million American will be flying to their Thanksgiving destinations this year, according to AAA. The total is an 8% increase compared to last year, which includes an additional 330,00 airline travelers.
For individuals who are traveling and are looking for hotel rooms, they might have to pay a little more this year.
Hotel rooms, on a national scale, cost 17% more than 2021, according to data collected by AAA.
AAA staff recommends travelers drive early in the day to avoid congestion on Thanksgiving Day. For people booking flights, AAA recommends booking a flight for Thanksgiving Day itself to potentially receive a discounted price.