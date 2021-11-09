Lots of feasts, ceremonies and local school activities await veterans and those wishing to honor them on Veterans Day on Thursday.
The Grinnell Hall Senior Activity Center is inviting the public to honor veterans during a special ceremony set for 10 a.m. Thursday at the center at 631 Bluff St. Retired Army Master Sergeant Charles Jones and Retired Marine Gunnery Sergeant Eugene Leach will be sharing a bit about their backgrounds and what the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) means to them. Both are members of Rock County Chapter 14 DAV who meet at Grinnell Hall. The program also will include an update on the new “Veterans Helping Veterans” program from Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) Executive Director Pam Carper. The Goldenaires Choir will be singing several patriotic songs, Beloit Memorial High School Junior ROTC will be posting colors, United Church of Beloit Lead Minister Steve Erkel will give the prayer and Rick West will play taps. There also will be a drawing for a lap quilt made by Illa Borgwardt.
At the Marine Corps League South Western Wisconsin Detachment 623, Boundaries Bar & Grill will offer veterans a $5 meal on Thursday consisting of a grilled pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable and a dinner roll, according to the Boundaries Facebook page.
Clinton Community School District will be having a Veterans Day Assembly on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the Clinton Jr./Sr. High School gymnasium, 112 Milwaukee Road. The event is open to the public. There will be performances by the school band and choir, and veteran Mik Mikulasch will be speaking at the event, according to information from Clinton Community School District.
In the Beloit Turner School District, Garden Prairie Intermediate and Powers Elementary Music Educator Kelsey Schmutzer, said second graders learned a favorite song, “You are a Hero” which was recorded and will be made available for families to watch or send to other family members and veterans. The performance will also be shared with Riverside Terrace.
This year, the School District of Beloit is honoring 19 veterans who work in the district.
“We have a small gift, artwork by our second grade students at Robinson Elementary, and a note of thanks by Dr. Keyser (superintendent Dan Keyser) on behalf of the District. We will also honor them on our social media pages, and our website,” said Chief of Communications and Marketing Monica Krysztopa.
The South Beloit American Legion, 14879 Dorr Road, will have a Veterans Day Memorial Service at the Clubhouse on Dorr Road on Thursday at 11 a.m. From noon—2 p.m., there will be a free spaghetti dinner for all veterans and their spouses, according to its Facebook page.
Roscoe VFW Post 2955, 11385 2nd St., is hosting a veterans dinner from 4:30—7:30 p.m. Thursday. The menu is turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, tossed salad, bread and coffee for $10. Veterans eat for free. People can also buy tickets for raffle baskets, according to its Facebook page.
Vietnam Veterans for Peace, Stanley Campbell and Scott Garwick, will share peace readings while standing in front of the veterans statue near Memorial Hall at the corner of North Main and Mulberry Street in Rockford at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Vietnam veterans Campbell and Garwick both served in the Army and returned with questions about the war.
“I think the veterans are really giving the peace sign,” said Campbell, who served one tour in Vietnam with the US Army as a clerk. “And besides, most soldiers want peace so they can come home, especially from some of these unjust wars.”
Campbell is the Director of Rockford Urban Ministries.
Garwick, who fixed helicopters in Vietnam and worked on the helicopter that graces the Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial at Midway Village says, “Peace is the only battle worth waging.”
People are invited to stand safely with them, or drive by and honk in support. They will be there from 1- 2 p.m. on Veterans’ Day, sharing words.
“This is a time when veterans should work for peace so that we have no more veterans of wars. It’s a prayer and a hope that, I believe, all Americans share,” Campbell said.