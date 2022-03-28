Winter season is behind us, but as usual the chilly season has left its mark on area roads, which now need some maintenance.
Pothole can be found on most of the well traveled roads in the Stateline Area, but public works departments across Rock County in Wisconsin and Winnebago County in Illinois are working to get the roads back in shape.
The public is starting to see more ”road work” signs across the City of Beloit and surrounding towns, and residents are starting to point out where repairs are needed.
In response to a question posted on the Beloit Daily News Facebook page, some residents had suggestions where attention to some potholes is needed.
Susan Lynch said repairs are needed near the corner of Liberty and McKinley near the fire station.
Amber Dulgar said Cranston Road between Riverside and Prairie could use a visit from the patch-mobile.
Arthur James simply said “Pretty much any street that wasn’t paved last year,” could use some attention.
“Filling potholes is a year-round job and we are constantly working to get our roads in shape,” said Dan Barber, Public Works Manager in Rockton.
“We have been working non-stop through the winter filling potholes and it’s a never ending process,” explained Carlos Molina Winnebago County Engineer.
No matter where the pot holes are located—Beloit, South Beloit, or Rockton—they can be reported to the Public Works division of the village or city.
For example, in the City of Beloit residents can report potholes to the Operations Facility by calling 608-364-2929.
The City of Beloit keeps very busy filling potholes and sealing cracks in streets and workers address the repairs by setting priority jobs, with highly traveled roads getting first priority.
Last year alone, 31,162 potholes were filled in the City of Beloit, according to the city website. Also, 925 miles of road received crack sealing work in 2017, according to the website.
Area communities also listen to residents’ requests for road repairs.
“We take requests and submissions through our website or hot line,” Barber explained for Rockton residents.
Rockton residents can contact Rockton’s Public Works department via phone at 815-624-7600.
Roscoe residents can contact their public works department via phone at 815-877-0746.
Winnebago County residents can call the Winnebago Highway Department at 815-319-4000. This only pertains to Winnebago County roads specially.
Workers use a variety of materials to repair damage to roads.
“We use perma-patch and similar products to fill the potholes,” Barber clarified.
“The 2022 year has been average so far, we just have to keep an eye out when the weather and heavy vehicles damage the roads,” Barber said.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicated Wisconsin would have one of the longest and coldest winters in recent years back in September. There hasn’t nearly been as much snow as their was in the past year, but it has been cold.
“Rock County averages 34 inches of snow per year,” according to Bestplaces.net.
“During the winter season it is harder to maintain the roads,” Molina said.
Since it looks like incidents of snow may be behind us, expect to see more construction crews on the roads filling potholes around Beloit and the surrounding area.
“We welcome all requests for pothole fillings if the public notices any that we don’t catch first,“ said Barber. Local Public Works offices are usually open Monday through Friday.