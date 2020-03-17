BELOIT—As cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) increase nationwide, Stateline Area residents are adjusting to life disrupted by the outbreak.
The Beloit Daily News reached out to readers in a March 16 Facebook post asking how they are handling the outbreak.
Some questioned the virus’ danger and blamed the media for causing panic.
Steve Rella said the virus was “another media scare.”
“Best cure is for the media to shut up about the stupid virus and how the stores are running out of food,” Rella said. “Without the media the virus won’t effect 99.7% of us.”
But some offered insights into their daily routine amid school closures or made pleas for people to be considerate of others during this time when families and businesses face challenges.
Beloit resident Brenda Lynn Brown said her family is trying to fill their days with activities and quality time together.
“One thing we are going to do is each day we will have a note or card to send to the (health) facility our neighbor is in,” Brown said. “She is used to twice a day visits with her husband and is now in lockdown. We are making sure we see him daily and give him our note or pictures of her.”
Beloiter Jen Skattum urged people to “spend time bonding.”
“Find out more about your kids...have conversations during dinner,” Skattum said.
She added that her kids are on a “three week challenge” to paint a picture each day they spend at home while school is closed.
“Memories for later,” Skattum said. “Those little home projects, let them help. It can bring families together. Just a little positivity for all of this.”
Sean Lundblade, who works at HB Specialty Foods, was among some residents who wondered about what the virus-related uncertainty could mean for employment across the Stateline Area.
“I’ve so far been going to work till my job shuts down or the city tells them too,” Lundblade said. “So far I am still working but worried shut downs are coming quick.”
Amanda Reseburg said she’s among many working from home. Reseburg added that her 9-year-old daughter was immunocompromised and asked residents to take social distancing and personal hygiene seriously.
The most vulnerable groups of people are those with compromised immune systems, underlying health conditions and the elderly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“One thing that’s become very clear to me through all this is the amount of people who believe that if something doesn’t directly affect them, it’s not important or it’s ‘blown out of proportion,’ Reseburg said. “We can hear you say things like that. Next time you think ‘it’s only’ remember that ‘only’ includes my little 9-year-old. So don’t panic, don’t take things to the extreme. But don’t blow off safety measures either because you think this is some conspiracy.”
Another commenter, Charlotte Zhang, said she was living in China and shared her experience of being on lockdown for nearly two months.
Zhang said her family had trips canceled and cooperated with daily temperature checks.
“We buy fresh (food) every few days,” Zhang said. “We wear masks every time we go out; wash our hands and spray shoes/jackets with ethanol when we get home.”
Zhang said her children were on a six-week break from school and are doing core classes online.
Zhang could not immediately be reached for comment regarding her situation.
