BELOIT - There are some events that are hard to forget even after 50 years.
The flood that struck Beloit and South Beloit April 20 and 21, 1973 is one of those events that is still talked about today among those who lived through it. People still talk of submerged cars, flooded homes and businesses and the mess left behind by the Easter weekend flood.
Records indicate the Turtle Creek rose 9 feet and overflowed its banks following heavy rains on Good Friday, according to the Beloit Historical Society publication "The Confluence."
The flooding caused waters to cover a 40-block radius in Beloit and South Beloit, driving several people from their homes and causing one death. Jerry Miller of Roscoe died when his car was swept from a bridge in the flooding.
Along Shirland Avenue, the old Beloit sewer plant, which was at the current site of ABC Supply Stadium, was taking on flood water. Also, the nearby Freeman Shoe Company reported 150,000 pairs of shoes were waterlogged in the flood and the company suffered about $2 million in damages.
Patti Miller, emergency management coordinator for the City of Beloit, said she was a young girl at the time, but she remembers her father taking her to see the Turtle Creek and the flood damage it was causing in April of 1973.
"I remember my dad taking me down to the creek and him saying, 'stay away from this creek,'" Miller recalled.
Now, as emergency management coordinator, Miller is tasked with monitoring potential weather-related threats and notifying people when there is flood dangers.
"Now, if a dam fails or if there is flooding we can notify people through social media, the broadcast and print media, and give updates on situations," Miller said.
Miller stays in contact with the National Weather Service and gets regular updates on water levels on the Rock River and Turtle Creek. She said flooding is not uncommon in March and April because usually it is a time when melting ice and snow causes water levels to rise along with the typical April showers.
South Beloit Mayor Tom Fitzgerald recalled he was 23 years old and working for the railroad at the time of the flood.
"We were on a train heading west toward Freeport when the dispatcher told us the dam burst," Fitzgerald recalled.
He had parked his brand new Cutlass Supreme on Charles Street near the depot and he asked if someone could move it to higher ground. He remembers a friend of his had a brand new Grand Prix which was parked next to his car, but it wasn't moved.
"When he got back, there was water all the way up to the windows," Fitzgerald said.
At the time, Fitzgerald was living on Blackhawk Boulevard and he recalled the water came down to around Oak Grove Avenue in South Beloit.
There were people who had water coming in through their front doors, Fitzgerald recalled. People were using canoes and rafts to reach homes and people who needed help.
"My brother-in-law's grandmother was living on South Park Avenue and he got in a rubber raft to go get her," he recalled.
The flood waters receded within a day or so, Fitzgerald recalled. He said there was a lot of mud and debris left behind, but the waters left as quickly as they came in to the area.
Rod Gottfredsen, who is a local history buff, as well as the owner of Austin's Barbershop in downtown Beloit, recently presented a several photos from the 1973 flood as part of a Society for Learning Unlimited (SLU) class.
He said the Majestic Theater which used to be on Broad Street had water coming up to its front doors, as was the case for several downtown businesses. Gottfredsen said the area where his barbershop is now had some water outside its doors, but it was not as deep as other placed only a block or two down the street. He noted the Beloit Post Office had to deal with flooding issues.
"I've been told that when some of the postal workers went to work that morning, everything was fine, but when they came back they couldn't get to their cars in the parking lot," Gottfredsen said.
The Beloit Historical Society publication estimated there was about $25 million worth of damage caused by the flooding of 1973, including damages to buildings and roadways.