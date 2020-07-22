With social distancing in mind, many families in the Stateline Area have been rediscovering activities outdoors at local parks and hiking trails.
“This is truly the year of outdoor recreation,” said Celestino Ruffini, CEO of Visit Beloit.
Tourism looks very different, but still remains fairly strong, Ruffini said, as nearby recreation spots, including Big Hill Park and Turtle Creek, have seen an uptick in the number of visitors during the last couple months.
Drawing visitors to the area benefits the community as a whole partly due to dollars being spent at local restaurants or gas stations, for example. Ruffini said parks in the Beloit area are well-maintained and are great destinations for families to be together and enjoy the outdoors.
As families venture out this summer, various trails in the area provide the perfect opportunity to get some exercise, said Sarah Millard, Director of Strategic Communications for the City of Beloit.
“It’s a way to stay safe, to social distance, to spend time with your families and get those wiggles out in a safe manner,” Millard said. “We have a lot to offer here in Beloit, and we definitely encourage people to explore what’s right there in our community.”
Millard asks people to continue to use hand sanitizer as a precaution.
On a recent Friday afternoon, friends Anna Jewell and Dan Monson from Janesville took a drive down to Big Hill Park in Beloit for a hike.
It was the second time they have each visited the park.
Jewell said it’s been tough to find things to do on weekends, and getting outdoors on hiking trails has been a nice break for fresh air and exercise without risking exposure to large crowds.
“This is uplifting,” Jewell said. “It’s nice and cool, and there’s some shade. It’s a nice, easy walk.”
Monson said he enjoys seeing various wildlife and plant species while exploring near the Welty Environmental Center.
“Just getting out for an hour or something, even if it’s just your local park, there’s a lot to see,” Monson said.
On the other side of the state line, Winnebago County has 43 forest preserves, including the 228-acre Hononegah Forest Preserve.
Hononegah has all sorts of outdoor attractions, ranging from fishing and hiking to boating, biking, picnic areas and camping, said Vaughn Stamm, Director of Operations of Forest Preserves of Winnebago County.
The preserve is located near three golf courses, which also helps draw in visitors each year.
“We’ve been very busy with that recently, with people wanting to get outside, they’ve been taking full advantage of that,’ Stamm said.
Stamm said studies show that well-maintained recreational spots are a good indicator of a community’s financial health, and area trails offer outlets for residents to unwind in their down time. He added that forest preserves are also beneficial for the environment.
After seeing increased traffic in the region, Stamm said he believes a number of families are pursuing alternative outdoor vacation plans in the area this summer.
Recently on Sunday, July 19, Roscoe residents Jeffrey and Nicole O’Neill went fishing together—a typical weekend outing for the couple.
Nicole O’Neill said they like to visit parks and preserves around Illinois throughout the year, but the Hononegah Forest Preserve is located only a few blocks away from their house, making it an easy destination.
They’ve also come hiking together as a family with their 17-year-old daughter numerous times over the years.
Getting outside is beneficial for a person’s mental health, Nicole said, and she encourages others to reconnect with nature as much as they can.
Jeffrey O’Neill said he tries to get outside as early as possible, sometimes by 6 a.m., to get a head start when fish are more active.
Hononegah Forest Preserve is really well-maintained, Jeffrey remarked, adding that he appreciates the park staff have worked hard to keep restrooms and picnic areas clean in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rock Cut State Park just outside of Rockford is also seeing a tourism boom this summer.
Brad Brown, Site Superintendent at Rock Cut State Park, said the park saw 150,000 visitors in May and pulled in another 200,000 people in June. He anticipates between 1.5 million and 2 million total visitors by the end of this year.
“Once people realized they can come in here, almost every weekend we’ve been completely booked,” Brown said. “It’s very busy here. It’s just nice to see people spending time outdoors doing thighs that they enjoy.”
Rock Cut has 272 campsites, many of which have electric power available. The site also has equestrian trails and campgrounds, as well as two lakes for kayaking and fishing—Pierce Lake on the west side of the interstate, and Olson Lake located to the east.
The park overall encompasses 3,000 acres, Brown said, and draws in visitors from across Wisconsin, Illinois and beyond each year.
