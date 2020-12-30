Despite many challenges in 2020, area municipalities saw unprecedented growth, and local leaders remain optimistic that residents of the Stateline Area can feel good about ringing in the new year.
Beloit City Council President Regina Dunkin said she expects 2021 will bring continued growth for the City of Beloit after this year saw numerous major developments.
Dunkin also praised municipal staff for their professionalism and efforts to serve community members well during an extremely challenging 2020.
“I predict that 2021 will advance the continued growth in our city with our partnerships and the completion of the downtown stadium project, the remodeled Visit Beloit building, and the Beloit College Powerhouse,” Dunkin said in a statement. “We hope that 2021 will bring a final approval and groundbreaking for the Ho-Chunk Nation’s resort destination and casino project, which will create many jobs and opportunities for the Beloit community.”
In the Town of Beloit, the community has experienced unprecedented growth in several areas, such as a healthy housing market.
“Overall for 2021, we’ll be coming into it in a good position for our residents,” said Interim Administrator Joe Rose. “The housing market has been booming in the township this year.”
Among the major developments of 2020 were the beginning of construction on a new school in the Beloit Turner district, Alliant Energy activating its West Riverside Energy Center and closer fire service partnerships with surrounding communities—outcomes which Rose said play a key role in long-term growth and making the community safer.
“They’re getting after it; they’ve done a nice job out there,” Rose said of the new intermediate school in the Turner School District. He added the local district and its staff are an important part of driving future growth.
Amidst the pandemic, Rose said the township was able to maintain a healthy budget and offer outdoor opportunities at local parks. He said more people used the boat launches than in prior years.
Coming up in 2021, the Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors on Jan. 7 will interview three prospective candidates for the permanent town administrator position. Rose said he believes a full-time administrator will be chosen within the next month or two.
The township also will award a bid for reconstruction work on Philhauer Road after receiving grant funding, and Rose said crews plan to repave a portion of South Bartells Drive.
In South Beloit, Mayor Ted Rehl said the city was able to stay fiscally responsible in 2020 despite enormous challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
A $150,000 state grant helped struggling local businesses, Rehl said, but more aid will be needed because closures of bars and restaurants have had a “stifling impact.” A healthy fund balance has helped the city stay afloat this year, and Rehl said he remains hopeful for a rebound in 2021.
“The most important thing is the restoration of our infrastructure,” Rehl said. “That’s been the hardest pill to swallow. On so many levels it has affected the employees and our business owners.”
The opening of a Sunnyside marijuana dispensary—the largest such store in Illinois—was a tremendous benefit for the city this year, Rehl said. He predicts that sales have exceeded expectations and said the city is hopeful for a significant revenue boost in the future.
“They’re open and busy all the time. It just appears to us that they are thriving,” Rehl said.
Other major projects in South Beloit include remodeling city hall to add more office space and handicap accessibility. Also construction on a new sewer facility is about 75% complete, Rehl said.
Rehl said the new sewer plant is expensive in the short term but will ultimately lead to benefits to the city in the future. At some point, he said public tours will be offered.
Rockton’s Village President Dale Adams said in the wake of COVID-19, he hopes the community will bounce back in 2021.
“The businesses certainly have suffered, and we just want to see them back on their feet and healthy,” Adams said. “I believe we will continue to grow and prosper.”
Looking ahead to next year, Adams said some usual festivities and attractions that were cancelled in 2020 are expected to return in 2021.
Planning is already underway for Old Settlers Days in June, and farmers markets are expected to resume this year as well, Adams said.
Adams said he feels fortunate that larger retailers such as Walmart or Farm and Fleet have maintained relatively steady business this year, to help mitigate lost sales tax revenues.
A construction project on highway 75 was completed in the spring of 2020, and Adams said the improved roadway should help promote future growth in the area while alleviating traffic congestion. New parking spaces are also being added in downtown Rockton.
Multiple plots of land are ripe for development, Adams said, including the former Sonoco site, which recently received a thumbs-up from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) after years of cleanup.
“It’s a beautiful site, six acres, it’s right downtown,” Adams said. “It has a lot of potential down there with the downtown so close.”