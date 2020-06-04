BELOIT — The housing market in the Stateline Area seems to be relatively unaffected by the economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local realtors, contractors and county officials say some Stateline Area homes are being sold in a matter of days, making them optimistic for a housing boom in the near future.
“People are getting what they’re asking, or more,” said Rock County Register of Deeds Sandy Disrud. “Other than staying consistent, hopefully they will continue to do well. The housing market is a big indicator of a strong economy.”
Low interest rates, a limited housing inventory and minimal impact from COVID-19 are among the factors in the current seller’s market.
Mike Marquette, a regional Broker-Owner with CENTURY 21 Affiliated, said it’s relatively common for a single property in the area to attract roughly a dozen possible buyers.
“It’s probably 10 to one,” Marquette said.
The result? Houses are selling at higher prices—sometimes almost as much as new properties.
In the Town of Beloit, Marquette said the average home is selling for around $190,000, the highest it’s ever been. And for an extra $20,000 to $30,000, buyers could have a brand new home built.
He believes this—coupled with major commercial developments in the area—could kick start a construction boom within 18 to 24 months as up-and-coming subdivisions like Blackhawk Run see increased activity.
CENTURY 21 Affiliated has exactly 12 homes for sale in the Town of Beloit and 22 available properties in the City of Beloit, Marquette said.
“We’re really running into a situation where pricing continues to increase due to a lack of inventory,” he said. “I think we’re going to see a lot of that finally take off.”
On the other side of the state line, northern Illinois is experiencing a similar seller’s market.
John Peterson, office manager at Valley Realtors in Roscoe, said the company typically has about 2,000 housing listings most years. But currently, the company only has 770 houses on the market.
“We’re having a terrific year; It’s extremely busy,” Peterson said, adding the severe shortage of houses is driving prices higher. “It’s definitely a seller’s market.”
Their average property sells within 31 days, he said. In some unusual cases, a house has sold within a few days or even a couple of hours.
Brian Looker, co-owner of Lookabel Construction LLC, in Beloit, said the housing market is on the upswing, which is great for builders.
Lookabel Construction is currently building three new homes and four condos in the Blackhawk Run subdivision, Looker said, and another company, Next Generation Construction LLC, is working on eight lots in the same area.
Housing prices have been steadily rising for the last year, Looker said, and builders have been eager to get involved.
He added that the Amazon distribution center, SHINE Medical Technologies, the Turner School District and Ho Chunk casino project are all big draws for homeowners coming into the area.
“I’m hoping it continues to grow; I guess we’re feeling pretty positive about it,” Looker said.
The minimal impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the housing market took Disrud by surprise. In fact, real estate filings are up from last year, she said.
Each month so far in 2020, the Register of Deeds office has handled hundreds more documents than this time last year.
Disrud said lower interest rates and limited inventory have more directly impacted the housing market than COVID-19. Many transactions are taking roughly 30 days to finalize in Rock County.
“They’ve just stayed consistent. That’s the part that kind of surprises me,” Disrud said.
Thomas Hodges, Winnebago County’s Supervisor of Assessments, said Northern Illinois markets more or less will not see a major impact due to the pandemic.
Hodges said he has heard from various parties that demand remains high in the area, while supply is low.
His office analyzes sales and records data on the Equalized Assessed Value of housing, which is a lagging indicator of positive or negative adjustments, as calculated based on three-year intervals. For example, the 2020 assessment year looks at data from 2017-19. Numbers from 2020 will be included in the next three years’ assessments.
“It’s a bit like trailing the Titanic,” Hodges said.
In 2019, Winnebago County saw a 6% increase in assessed value. Hodges projected another 4% or 5% increase in 2020.
Assuming the housing market does not see the same a major impact as it did during the Great Recession, Hodges said the assessed values likely will only see a minor change due to 2020 data in relation to COVID-19.
Looker said the pandemic had little effect on his business. Builders have been able to maintain social distance while getting the jobs done.
“It hasn’t been overall too bad,” he said. “Nobody’s really working on top of one another.”
Marquette said roofers agencies were deemed an essential service in Wisconsin, and despite widespread unemployment, home improvement projects have continued to move along as normal.
Sharing photos and resorting to virtual tours helped keep things moving along during lockdown. And as health restrictions due to COVID-19 have been eased up in recent weeks, Peterson said realtors are ready to resume open houses and continue offering showings—with masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and social distance a part of the new normal.
In Beloit, Marquette said buyers seeking an upgrade, or “move-up homes,” are caught in the middle of a tight market. Only three local properties are in the range of $125,000-$175,000. The rest are valued under $100,000 or over $200,000.
“There’s this huge vacuum there,” Marquette said. “For landlords, It’s a good rental market as well, so they’re holding onto their properties.”
