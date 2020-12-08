As 2020 draws to a close, Ted O’Donnell aims to remind others that this is a season of joy, love and being grateful as many Stateline Area organizations are offering lighted displays to lift people’s spirits.
O’Donnell, Co-Chairman of the Festival of Lights committee in Rockford, said the annual drive-through event is in full swing and record attendance anticipated.
“We knew that we had to go the 100 extra miles. Having that something to look forward to on the weekend can really change a mindset,” O’Donnell said. “People are seeing the difference. They’re seeing where their donation money is going to and are thankful for what we’re doing, and we’re also thankful to be doing it.”
Some Stateline Area organizations, however, have placed their holiday events on hold this year due to COVID-19.
For the first time since the tours started, VetsRoll is pushing pause on its annual RV holiday lights tour.
VetsRoll Founder Mark Finnegan said safety concerns related to COVID-19 were a factor, as volunteers would be in a small enclosed area. Their hope is to resume the tour next year.
In the meanwhile, Finnegan said, he has noticed many Stateline Area residents putting up light displays of their own, and he expects homes throughout the area to still shine bright this holiday season.
In the Beloit area, the Vincetich family has put up their own elaborate Christmas lights display at their home, 4519 W. Noss Road. They have previously participated in community holiday lights contests put on by the Beloit Daily News.
The family is welcoming community members to stop by and see the lights from 4:30—10 p.m. daily through Jan. 1.
The drive-through 2020 Festival of Lights at Rockford’s Sinnissippi Park, began Nov. 27 with some adjustments.
This is the 31st year of the event. The free drive-through lights display at 1401 N. 2nd St. will remain active through Dec. 31.
Families can still visit the park from 5—11 p.m. on Dec. 11—13, Dec. 18—23 and Dec. 26 and 27. On both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the lights display will stay on for 24 hours until the lights shut off at midnight after Christmas. The final night for the display will be from 5 p.m.—midnight on Thursday, Dec. 31.
Santa Claus is also planning more visits to Sinnissippi Park from 7—9 p.m. on Dec. 11—13 and Dec. 18—20. Children can drop off letters into a red mail box at the park by Dec. 19 in order to send it to the North Pole and receive a special reply from Santa’s elves.
The Festival of Lights organizers anticipate as many as 130,000 people will see the lights show this year, perhaps crushing a previous record of 85,000 visitors last year.
“We knew the pandemic was going to give us more of a surge,” O’Donnell said, adding that the event already involves social distance.
Organizers for the 2020 Festival of Lights spent 29 evenings setting up the park and planned ahead on how to direct large lines of traffic.
O’Donnell said he recommends visitors plan for long waits by ordering dinner and bringing it with them to eat in the car while in line. He added families can take advantage of a chance to put their phones away, have conversations and personalize their own experience this holiday season.
“We know how important this is for the community and want to make sure it’s being enjoyed,” O’Donnell said. “At the end of this year all we’re gonna have is each other.”
For more information, go to www.4thandlights.com/
At the Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens in Rockford, 1354 N. 2nd St., the annual All Aglow indoor and outdoor light displays are taking place until Jan. 10. The lights outside are on daily from dusk to dawn.
The outdoor display features lighted trees, a rose garden, a lighted river path and 50 giant candy canes. The displays are designed for one-way traffic with directional arrows.
Visitors headed indoors are being asked to wear masks and maintain social distance. The indoor displays are open from 5 p.m. to midnight daily, and guests are getting health screenings at the door.
For prices and more information, go to www.nicholasconservatory.com/rates
In Janesville, the Rotary Botanical Gardens annual lights show began Nov. 27, and the 23-night season runs through Dec. 30.
Limited parking is available at 1455 Palmer Dr., and Rotary Gardens staff recommend visitors consider coming on weeknights to avoid crowds.
Guests are being asked to wear face coverings and keep social distance, and the gardens are offering limited capacity each night. All operations are taking place outdoors this season.
The 20-acre lights display includes animated displays such as penguins, a meteor shower display near the Koi pond, a polar bear entangled in lights and trees decorated with ornaments.
The light show is from 4:30—9 p.m. from Dec. 10-13, 17-23 and 26-30. Lights go dark each night at 9:30 p.m.
For more information and prices, go to rotarybotanicalgardens.org/
In Lake Geneva, the second annual Parade of Trees involving 28 businesses is taking place until Jan. 5 from Thursdays through Sundays at Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St.
Visiting hours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with face coverings requested. Guests can also choose to donate to a local food pantry or animal shelters.
Santa, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer will make an appearance from 11 a.m.—1 p.m. on Dec. 12 at 270 Broad St. in Lake Geneva. Santa also plans to host workshops on Dec. 12, 13 and 19 at 811 Wrigley Dr. to visit with kids, hear their wishes and take photos.
For more information, go to www.visitlakegeneva.com/