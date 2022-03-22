It has been a long winter season for the residents of Rock County and Winnebago County, but golf courses are starting to open up for use.
Beloit area residents will be able to get on the course sooner then expected.
“We have been prepping the golf course over the past two weeks after the winter season,” said Ken Instefjord, General Manager of Beloit Club.
It has been a lot of work to get the Beloit Club ready for their opening date set for March 25.
“We also dropped 50 trees during the winter, so there was some substantial clean-up needed in that regard,” Instefjord said.
Krueger-Haskell Golf Course in Beloit has not yet announced an opening date. Preparations for the golf course are in process, but Beloit residents will have to wait a little longer before they can get out on the links and shag a few balls.
The Forest Preserve of Winnebago golf courses—including The Ledges, Macktown and Atwood Homestead golf courses—have been working to improve their golf courses for the Winnebago area residents.
“We strive to improve our golf courses every year for the public,” explained Mike Holan, Executive Director at Forest Preserves of Winnebago County.
Holan and his team will be focusing on improving the sand traps at both the Ledges and Atwood Homestead locations.
The Ledges golf course, located in Roscoe, opened on March 19 and is scheduled to be open again on March 28 for the rest of the season, weather permitting
Atwood Homestead opened up March 16 and is projected to stay open for the rest of the season. Atwood Homestead can be found at Old River Road in Rockford.
Finally, Macktown does not have a scheduled opening date compared to the other two under the Forest Preserve of Winnebago family.
Residents will be able to golf at this location in McCurry Road, Roscoe later this year.
For Janesville residents they might not have to wait a little longer to tee off.
“We are hopefully expected to be open for the season next Tuesday,” explained Matt Kersten, Director of Golf at Glen Erin Golf Course at 1417 W. Airport Road.
This date is weather permitting, Kertsen said. Glen Erin Golf Course announced it will not open when weather is bellow 50 degrees Fahrenheit.
“We are hoping Mother Nature will be on our side in the coming weeks,” Kertsen chuckled.
Some of the golf courses are offering promotions to help ease customers back into the course. The Beloit Club will be offering 25% off of all membership categories. This can be found via their website at Beloitclub.com.