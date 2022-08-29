Labor Day is fast approaching, which means the gas prices likely will be changing and the highways will soon fill up.
Gas prices have recently been on the decline, but that might change with the holiday weekend approaching.
“Gas prices tend to increase when it nears a holiday, because of the rise in demand,” noted Molly Hart, AAA Public Relations spokesperson. “The price of gas is in a volatile state that can fluctuate, so it is hard to predict if the gas prices will go back down going into September.”
Prior to this upcoming weekend, gas prices have been dropping. It was reported by AAA that gas prices fell to $3.543 from $3.916 between june 22 and Aug. 22 in the Janesville-Beloit Area
This is still a big contrast compared to when gas prices were $2.989 per gallon in August of 2021.
The higher gas prices in 2022 have changed a lot when it comes to travel.
“People have changed their driving habits in response to gas prices,” Hart said. “Carpooling has become more common and driving shorter distances. People seem to only make longer trips if gas is cheaper somewhere else.”
So far the gas prices have not started to rise as the holiday weekend draws near. At the time of writing, the average unleaded gas price in Janesville-Beloit is $3.456.
In the Rockford, Illinois area the current unleaded gas price average is at $3.917, while a month ago the average price was $4.519.
“The difference in gas prices between states can differentiate due to different state and county fees,” Hart told the Daily News. “The distance the gas trucks have to travel to the gas station can also affect the price.”
AAA recommends the best times for departure this holiday weekend to avoid crowded roadways is before 6 a.m. and after 9 p.m. on Thursday of Friday.
Approximately 137 million people are expected to travel this holiday weekend, and over half of them are expected to travel by motor vehicle, possibly because of recent delays in the air travel industry.
To ensure safety on the roadways, local police departments will be on a higher alert for the Labor Day weekend.
Both the Rock County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department in Illinois will be enforcing the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. The program began on Aug. 19 and will run through Sept. 6.
Officers from area departments will increase efforts to pull over impaired drivers, distracted drivers or those failing to use seat belts.
Local police departments will be using similar programs to heighten awareness throughout the weekend.
“The City of Beloit Police Department will be participating in the Rock County Impaired Driving Enforcement Task Force this weekend,” said Sarah Lock, Director of Strategic Communications for the City of Beloit.
In 2021, South Beloit Police Department issued 17 citations during Labor Day weekend. In the Town of Beloit police officers issued two operating while intoxicated citations in 2020, during the same weekend.
Hart provided some tips for families traveling on Labor Day weekend.
“I would recommend people leave early in the mornings to avoid traffic,” Halt said. “Drivers should always pack an emergency kit including a first aid kit, water, flashlight and snacks. It is important to be prepared in case the car breaks down and the wait is longer for us to help.”