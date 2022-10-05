2019 Fire Prevention week
Beloit Fire Department Deputy Chief Jason Griffin, center, and Sparky the Fire Pup spoke to kids in 2019 at Converse Elementary School about fire safety. In 2022 the department plans to provide learning materials to studebnts and plan a field trip to the Stateline Area Survival House.

BELOIT- Stateline Area fire departments are inviting local families to take part of fun activities like spraying water from a fire hose, learn about fire safety and talk to real life firefighters.

Fire Prevention Week is when local fire departments spread fire prevention awareness tips from Oct. 9-15 through local events and open houses.

