BELOIT- Stateline Area fire departments are inviting local families to take part of fun activities like spraying water from a fire hose, learn about fire safety and talk to real life firefighters.
Fire Prevention Week is when local fire departments spread fire prevention awareness tips from Oct. 9-15 through local events and open houses.
During Fire Prevention Week, the Beloit Fire Department will be providing supplies including color changing pencils and learning materials at schools.
“Typically we would go to the schools, but this year’s Fire Prevention Week falls on a shorter week for the school district and we weren’t able to schedule a day to come out,” said Jeremy Flanagan, Lieutenant with the Beloit Fire Department. “Instead of going to schools, we will be providing materials as well as a video lesson where I talk about fire safety that teachers can supplement in their lessons.”
The department also plans to schedule a day to use the Stateline Area Survivel Alive House to host a simulated fire emergency with 4th graders in the community. The Survive Alive House is a mobile unit specifically built for fire drills and simulations.
“I am working with the school district to find a day where we can schedule a field trip for 4th grade students to participate in a simulated emergency at 911 Newark Road,” Flanagan said. “We will teach and show strategies of how to safely escape a house if it was on fire.”
South Beloit will not be hosting an open house this year, but will celebrate it in a different way.
“Although we won’t be having our Open House this year, we are extremely excited to be able to go out to all of our schools and teach all the students what to do in case of a fire and how to stay safe in an emergency,” said Austin Edgington, South Beloit Fire Prevention Lead.
The department will go to Riverview Elementary School, Clark Elementary School and Blackhawk Elementary School throughout the week.
“Many of the schools have asked us to do fire drills with them to ensure that not only the students are aware of what to do, but also teachers,” Edgington said.
At least one of the firefighters will wear full firefighting gear and familiarize the students with each piece.
“After we ‘don and doff’ our gear we then run all the kids through our smoke house trailer. This exercise reinforces the topics of fire safety we talk about in our presentation, such as staying low, touching doorknobs with the back of your hand and most importantly always having an escape plan,” Edgington said.
Rockton Fire Protection District will be hosting an open house on Sunday from 11 a.m.—1 p.m. at 201 N Blackhawk Blvd. in Rockton.
“The message for this year’s Fire Prevention Week is ‘Fire won’t wait, plan your escape,’” said Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson. “The emphasis is having a home escape route planned in the event of a fire in your home.”
The message will be distributed through the community by the fire department visiting both Rockton Grade School and Whitman Post Elementary School, and at the open house.
Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District will be hosting an open house on Oct. 15 from 11 a.m.—1 p.m. at Fire Station 1 at 10544 Main St., Roscoe.
“During fire prevention week we will be visiting schools in our district,” said Harlem-Roscoe Fire Chief Donald Shoevlin.
The Harlem-Roscoe firefighters will provide activities such as letting children spray water from a fire hose and sliding down the fire pole.
There are many safety tips people should be aware of or are sometimes not thought about.
“One that is easily forgotten is to test your fire alarms monthly to ensure they are in working order and to change the batteries twice a year,” Edgington said. “We often say to change the battery when you change your clocks.”
Maintenance of surfaces that could catch fire and planning ahead can go a long way towards fire prevention.
“Examples would be having your furnace, fireplace or wood burning stoves cleaned and preparing a plan if something unfortunate were to happen,” Shoevlin explained.