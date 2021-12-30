The Stateline Area could expect to see its first major snow storm of the winter season on Saturday, and the National Weather Service (NWS) urges residents to check forecasts and plan ahead for the New Year’s Day snowfall.
The NWS forecast for Rock County calls for a 70% chance of snow on Saturday, New Year’s Day, with accumulation of 3 to 5 inches of snow by the evening. There may be areas of blowing snow in the afternoon with winds at 15 to 20 miles an hour. High temperatures will be around 20 degrees and low temperatures will be around 3 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny and cold with highs around 11 degrees and lows Sunday night around 4 degrees below zero.
Monday will be sunny with highs in the mid 20s. Lows will be around 16 degrees.
Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the mid 30s and lows in the lower 20s.
Wednesday will bring a 20% chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 20s and lows will be around 7 degrees
Milwaukee Sullivan NWS Meteorologist Marcia Cronce said the sprawling low pressure system in the Mississippi River Valley and Ohio River Valley will result in precipitation and cold temperatures on Saturday across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.
“It’s looking like the highest snow amounts will be across northern Illinois hitting the Chicago area,” Cronce said. “They are definitely going to see more snow than us.”
Cronce said there was going to be a “sharp cutoff” in the winter storm system that could mean no snow for some areas and several inches of snow in others.
In the Rock County area, Cronce said local snow amounts could range between 2 to 3 inches, calling those amounts “pretty likely” unless the storm system moves south.
“As we get closer to Saturday, we will be able to hone in on the amounts a little better,” Cronce said. “A lot of people typically go to New Year’s Eve parties and some might end up driving through the system depending on the timing of the storm. We recommend everyone adjust their travel plans accordingly.”
Cronce urged Stateline Area residents to monitor weather conditions on Saturday, with snow starting late Saturday afternoon followed by bitter cold temperatures Saturday evening and into Sunday.
“There will be brisk northerly winds that will bring sub-zero temperatures and if you are out shoveling, bundle up,” Cronce urged.
It’s too early to tell whether the City of Beloit will declare a snow emergency for Saturday’s anticipated snowfall, according to the City of Beloit Public Works Department. If the predicted snowfall necessitates calling a snow emergency, then no vehicles can be parked on city streets per city ordinance. Vehicles not moved in a snow emergency could be ticketed and/or towed.
A list of alternate parking locations can be found at www.beloitwi.gov/snow. To sign up for email alerts, visit www.beloitwi.gov/snow or text SNOW to 608-367-4600.
The City of Beloit needs vehicles moved from the streets during snow emergencies as the plow trucks will be going into narrower residential streets. If vehicles are in violation of the snow emergency, then it makes it difficult for plow trucks to properly clear the roads.