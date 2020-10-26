Election officials on both sides of the state line say they are confident with plans in place for securing ballots amid the massive influx of early voters one week out from the pivotal general election on Nov. 3.
In-person absentee voting in Wisconsin runs through Nov. 1, but hours vary by municipality. In Beloit, the last day to vote in-person via absentee is Oct. 30.
Early voting in Winnebago County, Illinois runs through Nov. 2. The deadline to request an absentee ballot in Wisconsin is Oct. 29 and Nov. 2 in Illinois if requested in-person or Oct. 29 if requested by mail or online.
Grace periods for absentee ballots vary greatly in both states as Wisconsin voters must have ballots to their respective clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3, while Illinois residents may have ballots counted 14 days after Nov. 3 if the ballot has a postmark on Election Day.
In Rock County, County Clerk Lisa Tollefson said as of Monday a total of 43,564 absentee ballots have been requested by county residents. That compares to a total of 19,500 absentee ballots that were counted in the 2016 general election.
Tollefson said the county is training backup poll workers should municipalities require additional staff due to workers being sick or having to quarantine due to potential exposure to COVID-19.
“There are so many things we are having to deal with this year that are unlike anything we’ve seen before,” Tollefson said.
In Beloit, Clerk-Treasurer Lori Stottler said her office saw 1,392 voters cast in-person absentee ballots last week, coupled with the clerk’s office issuing 6,821 absentee ballots by mail and receiving back 5,315 absentee ballots.
“That’s an extremely high return rate and we are very happy to see that,” Stottler said.
Stottler stressed that Beloit voters concerned about the status of their absentee ballot can go online to myvote.wi.gov and click on Track My Vote to check on their ballot’s status. When an absentee ballot is received by Stottler’s office it is scanned into the MyVote state registry before being sorted in alphabetical order by voting ward.
Stottler and Tollefson both said they were confident in the security of Wisconsin elections due to the many redundancies in the system should any issues occur, noting that clerk’s have physical copies of ballots along with digital scans of each ballot. On Election Day, results are transmitted via a double-encrypted modem with unique codes to the Rock County clerk’s office.
“Wisconsin takes a lot of pride in securing the voters’ data,” Stottler said.
Tollefson added, “I think we are really secure. We have so many layers to our elections. It’s going to be such a busy day.”
If voters wait to cast in-person ballots, Stottler asked all voters to remain patient and follow polling place COVID-19 safety guidelines. Beloit is offering curbside voting for handicapped individuals or those with potential COVID-19 symptoms.
“We are set up to handle a high volume of people, but we have capacity limits,” Stottler said. “Please be patient as we get people in-and-out.”
In Winnebago County, County Clerk Lori Gummow said her office has received over 20,000 applications from county residents outside of the City Rockford for mail-in ballots. Early voting locations at the Meadow Mart Mall, 6401 N. Second St., in Loves Park and County Administration Building, 404 Elm St., have seen an influx of voters looking to beat Election Day lines, she added.
“We’re seeing a lot of people choose to vote early,” Gummow said. “There are so many people who are registering for the first time and that’s great. Don’t wait until Election Day. I was working at our off-site early voting locations this weekend and the voters were great and very friendly.”
Winnebago County voters outside of the City of Rockford can check the status of their ballot at the county’s website winnebagocountyclerk.com
A common question for Gummow’s office has been whether ballots must be all filled out to be counted. Voters can choose which races to vote for and not voting for any given number of races does not disqualify a ballot.
All results issued on Election Night are unofficial. With the expected record turnout, races may take longer than normal to be reported.
“This is 2020,” Gummow said in response to a question regarding potential voter turnout. “Nothing has remained the same and we can’t predict anything this year.”