The season for picking apples, eating cider doughnuts and drinking apple cider has arrived in the Stateline Area.
Many local apple orchards are opening in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.
Edwards Apple Orchard
Edwards Apple Orchard in Poplar Grove, Illinois will be opening for the season today, Friday. The orchard will be open every day from 9 a.m.—6 p.m. The popular orchard can be found at 7061 Centerville Road, Poplar Grove.
“This is our 58th year in business providing delicious apples, the best cider doughnuts around and specialty items to the community,” said Andy Smith, general manager of Edwards Apple Orchard. “We will have a brand new fleet of wagons this year that will be more comfortable for children.”
Specialty items from Edwards Apple Orchard include fudge, apple butter, jams and salsa. Edwards also offers 30 different varieties of apples that are grown on location.
Apple picking dates are to be announced on the website at https://edwardsorchard.farm/pick-your-own/apples.
The orchard also offers raspberry and pumpkin picking throughout the fall season.
The Edwards Apple Orchard in Poplar Grove and Edwards Apple Orchard West in Winnebago originated from the same family, but do have different owners.
“Both locations share the same recipe for our doughnuts and cider, but we are operated by separate people,” Smith noted.
Edwards Apple Orchard West also will open today, Friday, and has the same business hours.
Edwards Apple Orchard West has been around since the 1990s located at 8218 Cemetery Road, Winnebago, Illinois. The property includes a 100-year-old dairy barn, a play area for children and a petting farm.
“This year we added a goat walk as part of our petting farm,” said Lynn Edwards, co-owner of Edwards Apple Orchard West. “We had a beautiful harvest so far this year. The rain has been plentiful.”
Edwards Apple Orchard West will allow guests to pick their own apples when they are ripe, while Sept. 23 is the scheduled date for pumpkin picking.
Ten Eyck Orchard
Ten Eyck Orchard, in Brodhead, Wisconsin will start the season on Saturday. The orchard will be open every day from 9 a.m.—5 p.m. and can be found at W968 Hwy 11 and 81, Brodhead.
“Our orchard is unique because it has been in the same family for six generations and 183 years,” noted Drew Ten Eyck, co-owner of Ten Eyck. “Another reason is the fact that we grow over 50 varieties of apple, peaches, pears and more.”
For the first time in many years Ten Eyck will be offering pick-your-own honey crisp apples and other varieties. This will begin after Labor Day or later depending on ripeness. Customers will be able to purchase an empty bag and fill it with as many apples they can fit.
“We have actual hand-made doughnuts, caramel apples, pies and cider all fall,” Ten Eyck noted. “We are planning horse and carriage rides through the orchard on weekends. This includes the last two weekends in September and the first two weekends in October.”
The Apple Hut
The Apple Hut, in Beloit, will be operational from 8 a.m.—5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday starting on Wednesday. The business is located at 1718 W Walters Road, Beloit.
“We offer baked goods and fresh apples this year,” said John Jenson of the Apple Hut.
Zestar, Ginger Gold and Paula Red will be some of the apple varieties available that will be pre-picked and bagged for customers to enjoy opening day.
Hawks Orchard
Hawks Orchard, in Milton, will be opening on Sept. 3. The orchard only will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m.—4 p.m. These hours will go until October when the orchard sells out of apples. Updates will be posted on the company’s Facebook page.
The orchard is at 9034 N Serns Road, Milton, Wisconsin.
The orchard has about 2,000 dwarf and semi-dwarf trees with 14 varieties of apples. They also sell honey from a neighboring beekeeper, caramel apple kits, flavored popcorn and olive products.
Hawks was started as a hobby project by Darcie and Todd Haakinson. Todd working full time and Darcie working part time, devote their weekends to providing their products to the community.