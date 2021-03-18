BELOIT—Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction Superintendent candidate Deb Kerr stopped in Beloit Thursday, to meet with residents and talk to community leaders about her vision for education in the state.
Kerr met with members of Beloit 200, and local supporters of education during her visit in Beloit. She said she talked about creating a world class education system in Wisconsin.
Kerr was able to tour the Lincoln Academy charter school site a few weeks ago. The charter school is under the guidance of Kids First Beloit, a non-profit organization incubated by Beloit 200.
“My platform aligns with their plans in education,” Kerr said of the people behind the Lincoln Academy.
Kerr has often noted she is in favor of charter schools, school vouchers and reopening schools full-time.
“I am the only candidate who supports school choice. I think it is disingenuous for my opponent to support only public schools,” Kerr said. “I want to look for ways to support all children.”
She said the pandemic has been tough on public schools as many families have placed their children in other schools that are offering a more full education program.
“Parents will always have the opportunity to choose where their students will go to school,” she said. “During the pandemic there have been parents who have not chosen their neighborhood public schools because they are not open. That makes me worried about our public schools.”
She added that school districts in many communities are among the largest employers, so reopening schools is not just a matter of education, but of local economic health.
Kerr admitted, the state Superintendent of Public Instruction does not have the authority to order schools to reopen. She said that still has to be a local decision. But, she said the state superintendent can serve as a leader and offer guidance for school districts throughout the state.
Kerr, 63, lives in Caledonia with her husband, Ron. She has earned a bachelor of arts degree in education and a masters and doctorate degree in education leadership. She has dedicated 34 years of her life to education, starting as a teacher at the University of Chicago Laboratory Schools in Hyde Park. Her first job as a superintendent was at the Wilmot Grade School in Kenosha County. She served for 13 years as superintendent of the Brown Deer School District.
Kerr will face Pecatonica School Superintendent Jill Underly in the April 6 election.