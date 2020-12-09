JEFFERSON, Wis.—The Wisconsin Department of Justice—Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating a law enforcement involved shooting that occurred in Jefferson County on Wednesday.
At about 12:30 p.m., Wisconsin State Patrol officers were attempting to stop a southbound vehicle on Highway 26 between Watertown and Johnson Creek, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
At one point, the vehicle stopped and a passenger exited the vehicle. The passenger was apprehended.
As the chase continued, the person in the car fired shots at pursuing law enforcement officers.
Road spikes were deployed and the car hit the spikes. The vehicle exited Highway 26 at Highway 12 and stopped in the median. The suspect exited the vehicle armed with a handgun and attempted a car jacking, according to the news release. Three state patrol officers fired their weapons and struck the suspect.
Life saving measures were taken, but the suspect died.
The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation progresses. The Department of Justice is being assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department in the investigation.
Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Jefferson County State’s Attorney’s Office.