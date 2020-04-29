BELOIT—As a number of state parks reopen on both sides of the state line Friday, local officials encourage families to continue to hit the trails for some fresh air.
Per state orders, playgrounds and restrooms at local Beloit area parks are closed, but trails and the parks themselves have remained open, Town of Beloit Administrator Gene Wright said.
Boat launches, walking paths and parks are open in the Town of Beloit, but pavilions and rental areas are still shuttered for safety reasons. Wright said Preservation Park—the township’s premier spot—sees foot traffic regularly.
“Good fresh air is always important. We are going to work to keep our parks as clean as we can. It’s important for people to have a place to go, to get out of the house, even if it’s just for a short time,” Wright said. “It’s a good change of pace to see people out doing more family activities.”
Sarah Millard, Director of Strategic Communications for the City of Beloit, said all city parks and trails also remain open for hiking, bicycling and walking. She said outdoor activity is beneficial for physical and mental health, especially as social interactions remain greatly limited.
“There’s a lot of really pretty trails in this area,” Millard said. “It’s been crucial that individuals are able to enjoy the outdoors and get fresh air.”
A list of various Beloit parks can found online at beloitrecreation.com/trails-hike-bike-paddle/
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Wednesday announced it plans to reopen 34 state parks and forest, but with special conditions aimed at mitigating large crowds.
Only four Wisconsin state parks will remain closed until further notice. Those include Gibraltar Rock, Pewit’s Nest, Parfrey’s Glen and Dells of the Wisconsin River.
“Outdoor recreation is important for both physical and mental health, and I know how important it is to Wisconsinites to get outside and enjoy Wisconsin’s natural resources and spring weather,” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement. “With a few adjustments, like closing one day a week for maintenance and reduced hours of operation, folks should be able to get outside and enjoy our parks safely and respectfully.”
New requirements include buying a park sticker or trail pass, modified hours of operation and staggered visitor entry, among other guidelines.
To purchase a 2020 sticker by phone, call 1-888-305-0398 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. High call volumes are anticipated.
A majority of Wisconsin’s state parks will now be open from 6 a.m.—7 p.m. each day.
Boat launches and ATV trails remain open at Wisconsin state parks, but restrooms are closed. Boaters and hikers are encouraged to abide by social distancing rules.
Most camping areas and shelters are closed to the public until May 26, but a select few will be allowing visitors in on a first come, first serve basis.
For more information, go to dnr.wi.gov or dhs.wisconsin.gov.
On the Illinois side of the state line, 24 parks and trails will be reopened to the public for limited activities on Friday.
Rock Cut State Park in Rockford and all other Illinois state natural areas will remain closed until further notice, according to information provided by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. However, Lowden State Park, home of the Chief Black Hawk statue in Oregon, Illinois, will be open. Shabbona Lake State Park also is to open Friday.
Visitors to the select Illinois state parks will be required to have alcohol-based hand sanitizer with them, wear a face mask and practice social distancing. The Illinois DNR said anyone who is experiencing symptoms such as coughing, fever, or trouble breathing should stay home.
At each of the 24 total reopened parks, sites will be open from sunrise until sunset. Biking, hiking, fishing, horse trails, and boat launches are open.
Campgrounds, playgrounds and beaches will remain closed. All hunting activities are also suspended until further notice.
A full list of reopened state parks can be found on the Illinois DNR’s Facebook page and its website. For more information, go to www2.illinois.gov/dnr.
