BELOIT—The challenges of the pandemic in the past two years as well as the advances in welcoming a new baseball stadium to downtown Beloit were among the items shared by Beloit City Council President Clinton Anderson during his State of the City address Monday.
Anderson said the COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on individuals and the community at large.
“Two years ago, life as we know it stopped. Our city took crucial steps to protect employees and the public as best we could with the information available to us at the time,” Anderson said.
The cost of the pandemic included more than 100 lives lost in the city since March of 2020, including that of Beloit Police Officer Dan Daly who died in November due to COVID-19 complications.
But, through the challenges of the pandemic, advances were made. Anderson said through the city’s grant application efforts, Beloit College is to receive $9 million in Neighborhood Investment Grant funds to renovate the college’s Morse Library, which will house a new Community Outreach and Engagement Center. Combined with existing programs, the new center is expected to touch the lives of 36,000 Beloit residents, he said.
The city also is to receive $600,000 in grant funds through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to replace private water lines made of lead piping.
One of the largest projects in the city in the past year was the construction of ABC Supply Stadium in downtown Beloit. The 67,000-square-foot stadium was built in just 13 months and the Sky Carp baseball team is preparing for its first game of the season on April 12. But the stadium brings more than baseball to the city.
“The stadium isn’t just about baseball—we have been thrilled to see outdoor movie nights, ice skating, and more occur at the stadium,” Anderson said.
It also was noted that the Gateway Business Park celebrated its 20th anniversary last year.
“We have added $384 million in base value to the Beloit community in this district that started out with a value of $1.8 million,” Anderson said. “It has now been transformed to an economic jewel for our community with residential homes, a beautiful park with a walking path, a brewery, and many family-supporting jobs at companies like Kerry, Amazon, Staples and more.”
Anderson also noted residential housing growth in 2021. He noted the completion of the first Wright & Wagner Loft apartment building in downtown Beloit and the completion of the Hawks Ridge Apartment complex as examples of housing growth.
“Overall, 126 units were built or under contract to be built in 2021. We continue to look for ways to increase our housing inventory,” Anderson said.
He and the council look forward to future opportunities. The city still is waiting for word on the final approvals for the Ho-Chunk Casino project in Beloit, for example. But continued success and growth are the hope and expectation for the city.