A state agency’s new probe into homelessness shows that in Rock County, tenants facing eviction are nearly twice as likely to be expelled from their homes by court order than elsewhere in Wisconsin.
That’s just one eye-opening slice of data that shows how housing stability—and prospects for those who have fallen behind on their rent—aren’t necessarily on a level playing field throughout Wisconsin.
On Thursday, Michael Basford, the director of the Wisconsin Department of Administration’s Interagency Council on Homelessness rolled out new data from a program Gov. Tony Evers launched to track monthly tenant evictions in every Wisconsin county.
Basford’s made a virtual presentation to local residents hosted by a consortium of Rock County social service agencies.
The new state data shows that the rate of eviction judgments in Rock County in 2019 and part of 2020 was about 18.4% of all eviction cases filed. That was far higher than the state average eviction rate, which is about 11%, and most of those evictions occurred in the county’s urban centers, Janesville and Beloit, according to data Basford provided.
“That is something that folks should really be concerned about,” Basford said.
By comparison, Dane and Milwaukee counties saw between 4% and 5% of all landlord eviction filings end with a judge ruling to evict tenants.
That disparity comes as local housing agencies wrestle with what they say is continued housing instability and a shortage of affordable rental housing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to strain the lowest wage earners in Rock County.
Statewide data shows that Black and Hispanic residents in Wisconsin—particularly single women with children—are two or three times more likely to be evicted than their white counterparts, said Korey Lundin, a Madison attorney for Legal Action of Wisconsin, a group that works to represent clients who are in poverty, including people who face eviction.
Lundin said the higher rate of eviction here in some ways is tied to eviction policies written into Rock County’s unique circuit court protocols on eviction, which he said under normal circumstances can rush eviction judgments through in a matter of a few weeks, typically after a single court hearing unless tenants understand and can navigate a complex legal process to contest eviction.
Those protocols, which Lundin said local circuit court judges are allowed to review and establish, are “vastly different” than in other counties in Wisconsin, he said.
The protocols, while legal, combine with state law changes over the last decade that Lundin and Basford said rolled back local and county governments’ ability to set local rules to limit rent increases.
Also, state law allows landlords to deny housing to prospective tenants who have had evictions filed against them, even if the filings were withdrawn or thrown out by a judge. And the state isn’t required to provide legal representation to tenants facing eviction.
That’s even though the consequence—being removed from a home—is “just as dire” as the outcome in criminal cases where people are jailed or incarcerated, Lundin said.
Federal programs continue at least through midyear this year to offer moratoriums on eviction for rent nonpayment during the pandemic, and new and emerging state and federal programs to assist those who face eviction because of economic hardship tied to the pandemic are slated to roll out this year.
Basford said Evers’ new state budget the governor unveiled earlier this year includes “the largest investment in fighting homelessness in the state’s history.”
He said the governor wants to include more investment to help develop more affordable housing along with a doubling down on spending on homelessness prevention programs. Some other ideas include a $2 million investment in legal aid for indigent residents, including representation on eviction claims they might face. But while these measures are in the governor’s proposed budget, leaders of the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee have said they anticipate writing their own budget plan.
Meanwhile, the housing strain continues for some Rock County residents.
Jessica Locher, director of the Janesville nonprofit social service agency ECHO, said during Thursday’s virtual presentation that the bulk of rent-assistance clients her agency serves earn an average of $26,000 or less to support a family of four. That’s less than half the median family income for Rock County families.
Another unrelated study released this week by national analyst Self Financial found that minority workers in Rock County, who make up about 17% of the labor force, on average earn about $15,000 less a year than white, non-Hispanic workers, which ranks significantly below the national average wage for Black and Hispanic workers, according to the study.
Locher said local data shows that of the 551 children who are considered homeless who attend the Janesville and Beloit school districts, 60% are either Black, Hispanic or multiracial.
While the pandemic has bogged down some court proceedings, moratoriums have blunted evictions statewide, Basford and Lundin said. But they pointed out that some judges statewide aren’t following eviction moratoriums for nonpayment.
Basford and Lundin said they have seen anecdotal indications that landlords in some parts of Wisconsin are getting around pandemic-era rent nonpayment eviction moratoriums by simply filing for eviction for other non-rent reasons.
Basford suggested that some rules a landlord otherwise might let slide “suddenly become very, very enforceable” once tenants fall behind in rent.
“It’s not something we can exactly measure,” he said.