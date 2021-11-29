MADISON—A new grant program that is part of federal COVID-19 relief is aimed at helping foster workforce development for various industries across Wisconsin.
The Worker Advancement Initiative is part of the American Rescue Plan Act and recently the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announced $20 million in funding will be available to 11 regions in the state to help more than 2,300 residents.
The initiative will serve Wisconsin residents whose previous employment has not come back since the economic turmoil caused by the pandemic. The funding also will address those who were not attached to or were not successful in the labor market prior to the pandemic by offering subsidized employment and skills training opportunities with local employers.
The Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board (SWWDB) serves Grant, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Richland and Rock counties. Through the grant program, the workforce development board was allocated $1.61 million to serve 296 participants, according to SWWDB Chief Executive Officer Rhonda Suda.
“The funding provided will offset training and supportive service needs for eligible unemployed and underemployed adults and youth. Many of the projects will also provide training stipends or completion incentives,” Suda said.
Suda said the funding will help address “talent pipeline issues” in childcare, manufacturing, logistics and various trade professions, while also preparing job seekers and young adults to enter the workforce and to retain skilled positions.
“The overarching goal of the funds is to address workforce issues that came to light during the pandemic,” Suda added.
Below is a summary of the workforce development opportunities created by the funding:
- Essential child care will fund tuition and subsidized or unsubsidized job placement for 20 participants entering childcare/early childhood education training programs.
- Accelerated industrial maintenance will provide academy-style training in Industrial Maintenance resulting in an embedded technical diploma through Blackhawk Technical College. Employer commitments to hire in subsidized or unsubsidized positions after graduation.
- Power skills: The Transferable-Employability Program provides soft skills training in communication, teamwork, adaptability, and leadership. This will be offered in conjunction with other occupational-based programming through WAI grants and partner programs.
- Truck driver short-term training will provide 170-hour short-term CDL Class A or B training. Employer commitments to hire in subsidized or unsubsidized positions after graduation.
- The Construction Up will offset costs of apprenticeship training up to $5,000 and will also provide a participation stipend of $1,000 after 1,000 hours of training.