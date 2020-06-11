BELOIT—A standoff with Beloit police ended peacefully on Wednesday night after a wanted Beloit man was taken into custody.
Marquayl W. Shields, 24, was arrested after “several hours of negotiations” in the 2200 block of Burton Street, police command staff said.
Shields was wanted on a Wisconsin Department of Corrections felony parole violation warrant, along with warrants for felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony substantial battery-domestic abuse, intentionally point a firearm at a person-domestic abuse and disorderly conduct-domestic abuse for an incident that occurred on Feb. 18, Rock County Circuit Court records indicate.
Shields was known to law enforcement to be armed and dangerous, according to a news release from the city.
The Beloit Fire Department and Janesville Police Department officials assisted at the scene.
