JANESVILLE — Where do you stand? Who are you standing for?
That was the theme of this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. event held Saturday by the YWCA of Rock County.
King referenced the theme with the quote, “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in the moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”
Frozen Intermediate School fifth grade student Madison Leavy recited the pledge of allegiance and a special rendition of Lift Every Voice and Sing was given by various Rock County area students.
The event’s keynote speaker was Beloit Police Department Chief Andre Sayles. Sayles was sworn in as Beloit’s 19th police chief on April 19, 2021 and the first Black police chief in the department’s 119-year history. Sayles spoke of three pillars in law enforcement to gain trust with communities, including building trust and legitimacy; community policing and crime reduction; and training and education.
“Trust between law enforcement agencies and the people we protect and serve is essential in democracy,” Sayles said. “It’s key to the stability of our community. The integrity of our criminal justice system and the safe and effective delivery of police services.”
Sayles said law enforcement cannot work effectively with communities if they are viewed as an “occupying force” that comes into a community without trust.
“For too long, police departments occupied homes, communities and cities by using force that was unjust,” Sayles said.
Sayles recalled growing up on the west side of Aurora, Illinois where he saw first-hand how unjust police conduct impacted a community, and how he was “taken advantage of” by Aurora police officers as a young man.
“I took it upon myself to make sure that I became a police officer in my adult life,” Sayles said. “I wanted to build trust and legitimacy in policing. It’s my job as the chief of police to continue to build that trust and legitimacy in the City of Beloit.”
Sayles highlighted his push to recruit and hire officers from diverse backgrounds to ensure the department is representative of the Beloit community, adding that he stood with those seeking reform in policing and the Beloit community.
“That will take time, and I have all the time in the world to ensure that happens,” Sayles said. “So if we can all come together to stand as one, we will make a better future for our youth and our community.”
Janesville School District Harrison Elementary School teacher Nikki Tourdot spoke of how she wanted to become a role model for minority students. Tourdot was one of the first recipients of the Janesville Multicultural Teaching Scholarship, which was founded in 2007 to get more teachers of color into the Janesville School District.
“I always wanted to be a teacher, but never saw anyone who looked like me,” Tourdot said. “It’s hard to believe in a dream if you don’t see it as a reality…I feel that I have made an impact on every student that I have taught and I work hard to build relationships and make learning fun.”
Reeasha Burrows, a Cunningham Intermedia School student, spoke of King’s legacy of civil rights activism, highlighting how King stayed strong “through good times and bad” in pursuit of justice and equality.
“That voice continues to live on in every movement for equality to this day,” Burrows said.
YWCA Rock County Racial Justice Director Amiee Leavy presented the 2022 Rock County Racial Justice Award to Hedberg Public Library Outreach Coordinator Rene Bue. The Racial Justice award recognizes an individual that actively strives to eliminate racism and promotes racial equality.
But is an active founding member of Allies of Native Nations and organized and hosted a semi-annual half day gathering for service providers who work directly with Rock County Latino community members. She also works on the Diversity Action Team of Rock County to bring monthly educational programs to residents.
“Everything I do is because it’s the right thing to do and because I can do it,” Bue said. “I can’t imagine not doing the things that I do in helping people, either being a voice for people who don’t have one or helping people use their voice. Lifting them up to use their voice. I feel very honored and blessed to do what I do.”