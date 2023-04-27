Shown from left, student athletes Kiara Ingram, Chris Woods and Decarlos Nora, stand at a podium with Amiee Leavy, Racial Justice Program director at the YWCA of Rock County, during a Stand Against Racism event at Riverside Park in Beloit on Thursday. The students described how they encountered racist behavior at sporting events.
BELOIT — Kiara Ingram recalled playing on the Beloit Memorial High School girls basketball team last season when she and her teammates felt that fans at Janesville Parker High School were mocking them.
Fans of the Janesville team had dressed like gang members, which the Beloit team felt was a way to poke fun at the Beloit team that mostly was made up of Black students.
“We shouldn’t have to be mocked at a game,” she said. But she added, “We as a community should brighten our Blackness and not dim.”
Ingram was one of three Black Beloit student athletes who spoke at a Stand Against Racism event held Thursday at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion at Riverside Park. The event was organized by the YWCA of Rock County and also featured as speakers Beloit City Manager Jerry Gabrielatos and School District of Beloit Superintendent Willie Garrison II.
Two other student athletes spoke of their experiences with inappropriate behavior by student fans. Chris Woods and Decarlos Nora were on the Beloit Memorial High School boys team which played the Muskego High School team on March 3. At that game, student fans were dressed similar to the fans at the Janesville Parker incident, but some fans wore ski masks. Also, members of the team found racial slurs and swastikas drawn in the dust on top of the lockers in the visiting team locker room.
“We tried to block out the distractions,” Woods said, noting a general lack of sportsmanship by several of the Muskego fans. “They were calling us names and making monkey sounds.”
“We took the high road,” Nora said about the team’s response to the taunts from the Muskego fans.
He said when the team returned home, the support from the community was astounding. He said the team was honored by the Beloit City Council, by the school district and during a Drum Major for Justice Award ceremony at Blackhawk Technical College.
“I am very appreciative of being Beloit,” Nora said.
Garrison, who is also Black, said he has experienced racism all of his life.
“I have experienced racism as a child, as a teen and as an adult,” he said. “It is safe to say I am sick of racism.”
He said to find solutions, community members must analyze the problem of racism and ask of themselves what they can do to make a difference. The community must offer support to each other, and not be afraid to ask for support, he said.
He said racism is a national crisis that must be addressed.
“We cannot turn a blind eye to this emergency,” Garrison said.
Gabrielatos said he is proud of the Beloit basketball players who demonstrated calm and class as they faced taunts and jeers.
“Our community responded with grace,” he said. “To quote Michelle Obama, ‘when they go low, we go high.’”
He said that his wife is Asian, so he has encountered racism, but he also has seen efforts to address racism.
“Local government is where problems get solved,” he said.
He added that he wants to be part of a local government that is fair and inclusive.
“Everyone wants to live in a city where their opinions matter,” she said.
Amiee Leavy, director of the Racial Justice Program at the YWCA of Rock County, said the YWCA has been a driving force for change in Rock County.
She encouraged those attending the event at Riverside Park to take part the Courageous Conversations program offered through Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties. She also gave recognition to local organizations that advocate for equity and inclusion such as the Diversity Action Team of Rock County, Justice Overcoming Borders and the NAACP — Beloit Branch.