St. Paul Lutheran Center will be hosting a breakfast on Christmas day starting at 10 a.m. at their Fellowship Hall. Shown here is a Christmas themed lunch that took place on Dec. 21 that was hosted at the church.
BELOIT—St. Paul Lutheran Center will be hosting its first Christmas Breakfast for the community.
The event will take place in the lower level of the church’s Fellowship Hall at 617 St. Lawrence Ave., Beloit. The meal will be served starting at 10 a.m. on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.
“It will be a short event that will last around an hour or two, but we will begin serving food at 10 a.m.,” said Lucy Wynard, pastor for the church.
The free breakfast will include sausages, pancakes, coffee and other dishes church members volunteered to bring.
“This is the first time we are hosting a breakfast on Christmas. We thought since it falls on a Sunday this year we could do something different,” Wynard said. “Other than the breakfast there will be interactive caroling and I will read Christmas stories to the children. “
Wynard would welcome any volunteer who would like to help out and serve food on Christmas morning.
“People can message us on Facebook or show up on Sunday morning if they are interested in volunteering,” Wynard said.
Outside of the Christmas breakfast, the church hosts a lunch every Wednesday for members of the community.
“Providing a safe, warm place to enjoy a meal with the community is important to us,” Wynard said.
The church could potentially expand how often these events happen and there are discussions of hosting something like a campfire a couple times a year, according to Wynard.