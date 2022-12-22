St. Paul Lutheran Center

St. Paul Lutheran Center will be hosting a breakfast on Christmas day starting at 10 a.m. at their Fellowship Hall. Shown here is a Christmas themed lunch that took place on Dec. 21 that was hosted at the church.

 Photo provided by Lucy Wynard

BELOIT—St. Paul Lutheran Center will be hosting its first Christmas Breakfast for the community.

The event will take place in the lower level of the church’s Fellowship Hall at 617 St. Lawrence Ave., Beloit. The meal will be served starting at 10 a.m. on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

