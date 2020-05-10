JANESVILLE - Anyone visiting St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville will be required to wear a mask or face covering, according to a news release from the hospital.
Anyone visiting any SSM Health facility will be required to wear a mask. If a visitor does not have a mask, one will be provided by the hospital while supplies allow. Guests are encouraged to bring their own face coverings to cover their nose and mouth as a safety precaution in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Visitors also will need to go through a health screening process before entering and follow all policies and procedures of the facility.
For more information visit the website at www.ssmhealth.com.
