JANESVILLE - SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Janesville has cancelled all in-house support groups/events and special community events through April 3 (at the earliest). The hospital also is cancelling two orthopedics outreach events. The first, on April 10, was scheduled with Dr. Brian Keyes in Rockford. The second, April 15, was scheduled with Dr. Kashif Ali at the Janesville Senior Center. We will reschedule as able.

Tags