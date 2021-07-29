BELOIT—St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1000 Bluff St., might be turning 125 years old this September, but it still has a young heart and likes to have a little fun.
It’s inviting everyone to its Community Fun Day in its parking lot on Aug. 14 from 1—4 p.m. to celebrate its longevity. The event is being held in August to avoid any potential rain which the Rev. Dennis Roser fears might be more likely to fall in its anniversary month, September.
At the big event, those with Dabadooya And Company will be on site to provide face painting. The day will also feature a bouncy house, music, snacks and games. Local businesses are donating gift cards, products and services for giveaway drawings to those who attend.
“Our sanctuary will be open for participants to see and learn about the history of St. John’s from members who will be there to talk with them. We very much see ourselves as a neighborhood church and so we want to celebrate our anniversary with our neighbors,” Roser said.
There is no cost to participants for anything at the event, and there will be lots of historical photos inside to view.
The church was founded at its present location in 1896. In 1930, a new building was built with two added wings to look like a cross from the air. At three different times the church ran schools, and eight pastors have come out of the church after attending as youth.
Today, St. John’s has about 112 members and still has a big focus on youngsters.
It launched a youth service on Sunday at 2 p.m. with a lesson, prayer, crafts and snow cones and popcorn. Most of the attendees are from the neighborhood.
St. John’s traditional service is at 9 a.m. Sunday, and church council members say it’s welcoming.
“I think this place is one of the most friendly churches I’ve attended. Visitors say ‘hi’ right away and make sure everyone has what they need for the worship services,” said church council member Christi Bickford. “We look out for each other, and everyone’s very kind. I’ve never had anyone be mean to me. There’s no yelling here.”
Bickford said she finds the place to be non-judgmental, and isn’t likely to raise any eyebrows over clothing, a crying baby or much anything else.
“Just come as you are. We are here to worship. It’s not about what you have or wear. We are glad you are here and worshiping with us,” Bickford said.
“It’s a friendly church. No one gets through the gauntlet without being greeted,” council member Bill Pearson said.
Pearson assists his wife Betty with the prayer chain, ensuring those who need prayer get it.
“It’s been busy lately,” Roser added.
“The Pastor preaches ‘Jesus saves’ is the only way to salvation, and it gets preached every Sunday,” said Willy Prin.
“They are the most interesting sermons,” Don Nohr said.
Bickford said sometimes she’s wondered if Roser followed her around all week, based on his apt sermons.
“That’s the word of God, not me,” Roser said.