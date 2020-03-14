SSM Health is offering a free virtual evaluation for anyone who is concerned they may be experiencing symptoms of, or may have been exposed to, Coronavirus (COVID-19) beginning March 14. Anyone who lives in Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri or Oklahoma is eligible for the free evaluation, by going to www.ssmhealth.com/covid19.
The evaluation begins with a series of questions regarding a patient’s symptoms and exposure. Following the visit, the patient will be connected with an SSM Health Medical Group provider to review a care plan, if needed. Response time will be dependent on volumes. If testing is recommended, patients will be sent to the nearest testing facility.
Those who cannot access the digital resource, can call the Dean on Call nurses line at 608-250-1393 or 1-800-576-8773 (outside of Madison) for a screening and any additional instructions.
