JANESVILLE - In order to best respond to operational needs during the COVID-19 pandemic response, SSM Health will temporarily suspend clinical services at four SSM Health Dean Medical Group locations.
Effective at the end of business on Friday, the following locations will temporarily close:
SSM Health Dean Medical Group – Deerfield
SSM Health Dean Medical Group – Delavan
SSM Health Dean Medical Group – Evansville
SSM Health Dean Medical Group - Waterloo
Staff and providers from these locations will be temporarily moved to other locations to assist with care.
