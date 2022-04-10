BELOIT—The spring and summer months in Beloit will be filled with music, movies and outdoor markets.
Plans for a variety of activities were outlined during the 25th Annual Rise and Shine Breakfast Meeting held Saturday in the Rotary River Center in Riverside Park.
Events such as Music at Harry’s Place, the Movie on the Big Lawn, Fridays in the Park, the Downtown Beloit Association Street Dance and more were announced at the meeting
Also, volunteers who dedicate their time and skills to making Riverside Park a beautiful and welcoming place were honored during the meeting.
Volunteers in the Bloomin’ Bunch, a group of individuals who plant flowers and other vegetation and do upkeep work at Riverside Park were honored.
Sue and Bill Gibson, as well as Jeff Dimmel, were honored with Patricia M. Jones Silver Trowel Awards for their efforts in keeping the park vibrant with their efforts. It was noted they not only get their hands dirty in planting and digging at the park, but they always are active in recruiting new people to the Bloomin’ Bunch.
Friends of Riverfront Executive Director Jennifer Kodl said there will be a full schedule of events at Riverside Park starting in June. She noted last year, because the COVID-19 pandemic still was having an affect on the area, the Music at Harry’s Place schedule was cut back a bit, but the Friends of Riverfront still were able to present nine outdoor concerts. This year, 11 concerts are scheduled as well as the Movie on the Big Lawn.
Dancing at Harry’s place, held at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion in Riverside Park, will begin on June 13 and will be held on the second and fourth Monday of each month from June to August. Free dance lessons will be offered each month at the pavilion.
The Music at Harry’s Place outdoor concert series will begin at the Harry Moore Pavilion on June 17, featuring returning favorite Harlan Jefferson. The music series will continue each Friday until Aug. 26 when the final performance will feature the Rainbow Bridge Band.
And the Movie on the Big Lawn, when an outdoor movie will be shown on a large inflatable screen in Riverside Park, will feature the Pixar animated classic “Cars.” The film features the voices of Owen Wilson, Larry the Cable Guy, Bonnie Hunt and Paul Newman.
Shauna El-Amin, executive director of the Downtown Beloit Association, outlined activities planed for the downtown business district, including the outdoor Farmers Market, Fridays in the Park and the annual Street Dance.
Fridays in the Park, which features music and a local business selling lunch items each week, will begin on May 27, 11:30 a.m.—1:30 p.m. in First National Bank Plaza at the corner of State Street and Grand Avenue.
The DBA Outdoor Farmers Market, with vendors set up on State Street and Grand Avenue, is scheduled to begin May 7 and continue each Saturday, 8 a.m.—1 p.m. through the end of October. Dozens of vendors will offer produce, cheese, plants, crafts and other items.
A community favorite event, the Downtown Street Dance is scheduled for 5:30—11 p.m. Aug. 5. The musical entertainment has yet to be announced.
The Downtown Beloit Association office at 557 E. Grand Ave. also will be hosting BIFF Year-Round movies each week starting in the spring.
Matt Bosen of Visit Beloit said two big events coming to Beloit this spring include the U.S. Kubb Open Tournament, which is scheduled for 9 a.m.—5 p.m. May 14 at Telfer Park.
Also at Telfer Park will be the Team World Horseshoe Tournament, set for May 13—15.
The Roy Chapman Andrews Society is planning a few events to mark the 100th anniversary of Beloit’s own famous explorer’s first expedition to the Mongolia. On April 25, a presentation and display of items will be featured at the Beloit Public Library. Andrews’ daughter has offered several items that belonged to her father to be displayed at the library and author Ann Bausum will give a speech about Andrews.
On April 29, the Distinguished Explorer Award ceremony will be held at the Beloit Public Library. Dinosaur paleontologist Philip Currie is this year’s recipient of the Roy Chapman Andrews Society Distinguished Explorer Award. A dinner event will be hosted at the Beloit Club following the awards ceremony on April 29.