Spring is edging closer to the Stateline Area, with temperatures to be in the 50s and even 60s in the next few days.
Today’s highs will be in the upper 50s with west winds at 5 to 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service forecast for the Stateline Area. Tonight’s lows will be in the mid 30s with southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Tuesday’s highs will be in the lower 60s with south winds at 5 to
15 mph. Lows Tuesday night will be in the upper 40s with south winds at 10 to 15 mph.
Light rain is likely Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain is 70%. Lows Wednesday night will be in the mid 40s with continued chance of rain.
Highs Thursday will be in the lower 50s with a 50% chance of rain. Lows Thursday night will be around 30.
The high Friday will be around the mid 40s with sunny skies. Lows Friday night will be in the upper 20s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s. Lows Saturday night will be in the mid 20s with a 20% chance of light snow.
Sunday will bring a sight chance of light rain and snow in the morning, then slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 40s.