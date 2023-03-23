5Bar server Tatianna Latham, right, pours a glass of sweet red wine for Lori Hyser of Belvidere, Illinois during a Spring Wine Walk in 2021. The Downtown Beloit Association’s 2021 Spring Wine Walk is scheduled for April 22 this year.
BELOIT — Take heart. Spring is on its way, and there are plenty of activities being planned to usher in the season of blooming flowers and warmer days.
The Downtown Beloit Association will host the Easter Eggstravaganza and Spring Wine Walk in April while the outdoor Farmers Market is scheduled to return to downtown streets in May. Add to that the Easter weekend home opener for the Beloit Sky Carp baseball team.
The Easter Eggstravaganza is scheduled for 10 a.m. — noon on Saturday, April 8 in downtown Beloit. Children and families can get a map of participating businesses at the Downtown Beloit Association office at 557 E. Grand Ave. From there, kids can start their Bunny Hop from door to door to collect goodies. The DBA office also will have candy for kids, games and the Easter Bunny will be available for photos. There is a small fee for photos with the Easter Bunny.
Sponsors of the Eggstravaganza are the Beloit Daily News, Blackhawk Community Credit Union, Geronimo Hospitality Group, Hendricks Commercial Properties, Iron Country, the Bucciferro Family McDonald’s, Nowlan Law — Steve Caya, Stateline Mental Health Services, The Beat, the Beloit Sky Carp, Dolphin Swim Club, First Community Credit Union and Woodman’s Market.
The spring activities continue on Saturday, April 22 when the Downtown Beloit Association hosts the Spring Wine Walk. This event offers wine samplings at a variety of venues in Beloit. The event will be held from. 2 — 6 p.m. Those who register will receive a commemorative wine glass and two ounces of wine at 19 locations, said Anne Soderberg, promotions coordinator for the DBA. Participants must be at least 21 years old. There are only 400 tickets for the Wine Walk and as of Thursday, only 12 tickets remained unsold, Soderberg said.
The outdoor Downtown Beloit Farmers Market is set to return on State Street and East Grand Avenue on Saturday, May 6. Soderberg said over 118 vendors are expected this year at the outdoor Farmers Market with vendors offering fresh vegetables, fruits, cheese, honey, baked goods and more each Saturday from May through October.
Meanwhile, the indoor Farmers Market still is being held each Saturday at the Downtown Beloit Association Office.
The spring fun will be enhanced in downtown Beloit when the Beloit Sky Carp kicks off the baseball season with the home opener on April 7 at ABC Supply Stadium. The Sky Carp will take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers for games scheduled for April 7, 8 and 9. Fans can cheer on the local team and enjoy the antics of Sky Carp mascot Poopsie.