Voters will go to the polls in Illinois and Wisconsin on Tuesday to vote for city council, village board, school board and other government positions.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m.—8 p.m. in Wisconsin and polls will be open from 6 a.m.—7 p.m. in Illinois.
Wisconsin
The only statewide race is for superintendent of the Department of Public Instruction. Deborah Kerr, former superintendent of the Brown Deer School District, will face Jill Underly, superintendent of the Pecatonica School District.
Five people are running for three seats on the Beloit City Council. Incumbents Clinton Anderson, Sherry Blakeley and Nancy Forbeck will face newcomers John Peterson and Dayetoven Raleigh.
Four people are running for two seats on the Beloit School District Board of Education. Incumbent Spencer Anderson will face newcomers, Sean Leavy, Christine Raleigh and Greg Schneider.
Four people are running for two seats on the Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors. Incumbent Jim Stevens will face Diane Greenlee, James Packard Jr. and John Pelock. Greenlee also is running unopposed for town board chair.
Three people and a write-in candidate are running for two seats on the Clinton Community School District School Board. Incumbents Mike Birkholz and Ken Luety will face Tom Kucy and write-in candidate Tim Thieding.
In the Village of Footville, four candidates are running for three seats. Incumbent Randy Baertschi will face newcomers Roland Nath, David Stelter and Jill Tomson.
There also is a county-wide referendum on the ballot on Tuesday. The question reads “Should the State of Wisconsin accept Affordable Care Act Federal Medicaid funds earmarked to expand health insurance coverage to 176,000 additional Wisconsin residents resulting in the state saving $324.5 million?”
The Village of Orfordville also has a referendum question on the ballot. The question reads, “The Village of Orfordville has authority to designate Village streets as ATV/UTV routes. Should the Village of Orfordville permit ATV/UTVs to drive on Village streets?”
Illinois
In South Beloit, Ryan Adleman is running unopposed for an unexpired term on the City Council.
There are three people running for four seats on the South Beloit School Board. Edward Rottman, and Ashley Newton will be on the ballot and Terri Perrin is an approved write-in candidate for the board.
There also is a referendum for South Beloit residents on open burning in the city. The referendum reads, “Shall the City of South Beloit eliminate the annual period of open burning of yard waste withing the City?”
Six people are running for three seats on the Roscoe Village Board. Incumbents Stacy Mallicoat, Susan Petty and Justin Plock will face Rebecca Carlson and Scott Richardson. Robert Baxter is an approved write-in candidate for the village board.
Two current Rockton Village Board members will be running for the village president’s position. John Peterson will face David Winters in the village president’s race.
In Rockton Township, Paul Williams will face Angelo Enterno for the township supervisor’s position.
Also in Rockton Township, five people are running for four seats on the board of trustees. Candidates are incumbents Gene Hermann, Vicky Ivy and Randall Johnson who will face newcomers Constance Gleasman and Ricarda Gomes Moore.
In Roscoe Township, Bob Nowicki will face Ryan Rydell in the race for town supervisor.
Also in Roscoe Township, Gary Blascoe will face Shelly Taylor for the position of Township Clerk and Greg Ragan will face Steve Schreier for highway commissioner.
Eight people are running for four seats in the Roscoe Township Board of Trustees race. Candidates are Steve Connell, Ilene Frazer, Chuck Gilbert, Pat Henderson, Elizabeth Lindquist, Phil Rhymer, Scott Sallinger and Joseph Zammuto.