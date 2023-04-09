BELOIT — The sun was bright and welcoming this weekend as local residents welcomed new signs that spring has finally arrived in the Stateline Area.
Residents visited downtown Beloit Saturday for the annual Easter Eggstravaganza, while others enjoyed a bit of baseball as the Sky Carp hosted the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Friday, Saturday and Sunday at ABC Supply Stadium. And more spring fun is on its way in coming weeks.
The Downtown Beloit Association Eggstravaganza and Bunny Hop held Saturday offered treats, prizes, games and music for families who stopped downtown.
Shauna El-Amin, executive director of the Downtown Beloit Association (DBA), was handing out candy and bags of chips to children as they milled about the DBA offices on Grand Avenue.
“This is a wonderful event for kids. It is very family friendly,” El-Amin said.
Families were invited to get a picture taken with the Easter Bunny and meet area mascots such as Poopsie from the Sky Carp, Birdie from McDonalds and Scoopie from Culver’s. Families also could enjoy games, take a stroll downtown and collect treats at participating businesses, and look for letters posted in business windows to solve the word scramble.
Mitch and Juliette Koepp were walking along Grand Avenue as their children collected treats at local stores. This was the first time they had taken part in the Eggstravaganza.
“We are enjoying it very much. Everyone is so generous,” Juliette Koepp said. “We enjoy everything downtown Beloit does.”
One of those activities hosted by the Downtown Beloit Association is the winter Farmers Market, which has been held each Saturday inside the DBA headquarters at 557 E. Grand Ave. The vendors will be winding up the winter market at the end of April to make way for the outdoor Farmers Market in May.
The DBA Farmers Market will kick off May 6 as vendors set up tents and booth space along State Street and East Grand Avenue. El-Amin said 118 vendors will set up on the streets and another 18 vendors will set up in the parking lot at the Gantry area. The outdoor Farmers Market will be held each Saturday through the end of October, with vendors offering fresh grown vegetables, plants, cheeses, baked goods and more.
Also starting in May will be Fridays in the Park, which features food and music each Friday from 11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. at First National Bank Plaza at the corner of State Street and East Grand Avenue. The lunchtime event features food from one of Beloit’s local restaurants and live music by local musicians. People can enjoy an affordable meal, free music and warm weather in the downtown area as a lunch-time relaxation tradition.
The National Weather Service forecast for the Stateline Area is promising warm weather and mostly clear skies for the coming week.
Monday will bring highs in the 70s with southwest winds at 15 mph. Lows Monday night will be in the 40s.
Tuesday will bring high temperatures in the lower 70s with southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Lows Tuesday night will be in the mid 50s.
Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s with lows Wednesday night in the mid 50s.
Thursday also will have high temperatures in the mid 70s and lows Thursday night in the mid 50s.
Friday will bring high temperatures in the upper 70s. Lows Friday night will be in the lower 50s and there is a 20% chance of rain.
Saturday will bring high temperatures in the mid 70s. There is a 30% chance of rain on Saturday.