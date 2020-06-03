BELOIT—With unemployment claims spiking due to COVID-19, local lawmakers want Beloit residents to know they’re here to help.
State Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, said residents dealing with delays in filing claims for unemployment benefits, or who are having trouble contacting the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, can reach out to his office.
Spreitzer said he would pass constituent information along to DWD to get help.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I have been assisting constituents with their individual claims, and providing resources regarding other assistance programs that may be available to my constituents while they wait for their unemployment money,” Spreitzer said. “Even before this crisis, we knew that most people were living paycheck to paycheck, and would struggle to afford food, housing, and other necessities if they lost income.”
Spreitzer said when the pandemic eases the state should make an investment in updating the DWD unemployment claim filing system and bring it “into the 21st century,” citing outdated infrastructure.
“This should have been done long ago… but this is a process that will take years. We must begin to make long-term improvements as soon as this crisis is over to better prepare our state for the next crisis,” Spreitzer said.
Residents of Beloit who live in Spreitzer’s Assembly district can get assistance by contacting his office by calling 608- 266-1192 or they can send an email to Rep.Spreitzer@legis.wisconsin.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.