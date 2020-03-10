BELOIT - State Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, and State Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, will hold listening sessions in April.

The first listening session will be  held from 5 - 6 p.m. April 1 in the Forum at Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.

The second listening session will be held from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. April 6 in the Eager Free Library, 39 W. Main St., Evansville.

Residents are welcome to ask questions and express opinions about upcoming legislation.

